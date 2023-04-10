Ariyannah Crosby and Saniya Stevens were sisters who did everything together and shared an unbreakable bond that their family says even their tragic death could not break.

Ariyannah, 6, and Saniya, 3, of Quince Circle, Summerville, died on Easter Sunday when the SUV they were riding in struck a tree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

Through tears, the girls’ father, Travis Stevens, said he will always remember the car rides that the children would take with him and their mother, Shaquita Crosby.

“Every car ride we had, they’d always want our phones. They don't care if they had their tablets, they didn't care if they were on a full charge, these kids would want our phones. I told my 3-year-old, I said, 'Baby, daddy needs his phone for GPS.’

“She'd say, ‘Why?’ I just can't help but laugh. I said, ‘Baby, if I don't use my GPS, I'm not going to know where I'm going.’ She said, ‘Well, ain't you driving where we supposed to be going?’” Stevens said.

He continued, “That's the 3-year-old. The 6-year-old, Ariyannah, is smart. She has her own ways. She loved her baby dolls, and she loved her sister so much. That bond cannot be broken. Every day when she came home, she wanted to play with her sister.

“She wanted to ride back with her sister. She wanted to do everything with her sister. If her sister ain't around, nobody ain't around. Oh my gosh. Double trouble. You see one, you see both.”

He recalled the good times and “the laughs, the jokes.”

“You can't leave the house without them. If I leave, they’re both concerned whether I'm coming back or not. They'd ask, ‘You coming home tonight?’ They’re used to me working late nights,” he said.

Stevens said the girls also loved his mother and their doting grandmother, Betty Smith of St. George.

Smith said she loved them, too, and considered them her “little special ladies.”

“Oh, those are my two ladies. Those are my two ladies. One would come and stand here, one would come and stand here. I'd say, ‘What's up ladies? Where’s my kiss? Where’s my hug?’” she said. “Those are my special ladies.”

Smith said her granddaughters were smart and loving.

“The bigger one went to school. ... The little smaller one had a tablet. I said, ‘Say the ABC's.’ She'd look and me and say, ‘ABC,’ I'd say, ‘Where’s the other one at?’ She said, ‘D,’” Smith said.

She is leaning on the Lord as she processes her grief over the loss of her granddaughters.

“All my strength comes from the Lord. If it wasn't for him, what would I do? What would the family do? He’s going to step in no matter what. He's going to be here for us no matter what, through thick and thin,” Smith said.

She continued, “What can I say? This is something new to me. It's new to me. It hurt me. It’s tearing me apart, but I’ve got to have faith. So I’ve just got to deal with it. It's going to be here for the rest of my life. I’ve just got to deal with it. All I can do is lean on the Lord, my daughter-in-law, my sons, my whole family. I've got to lean on him because he does not make no mistake.”

The girls' cousins, Beverly Stevens, Rose Britt and Glenn Stevens, said the children’s parents were devoted to their children and loved them dearly.

“Travis is a very good father, and Shaquita is a very good mother. They're excellent parents. He is a strong man, and she is an outstanding mother. If God had to choose any parents to give those two ladies to, he did by giving them to these two individuals,” Beverly Stevens said.

Britt said, “I was talking to some of the younger cousins ... and they were talking about when they first met Shaquita. They said every time you see her, she always had on her work clothes, but she always had the oldest girl with her. She was always with her.

“So her and Travis' life was all about their kids. Some young parents will leave their kids with other people. They don't leave their kids with other people. They loved them. We just want Shaquita to know she did a great job. She did an awesome job with those babies. I'm proud of her.”

Britt continued, “It's always been the two of them (Travis and Shaquita), but now definitely it is the two of them. They've got to hold it together for each other. It's a hard road. We've experienced loss in our family. ... So our job is to be there for them and help walk them through this.”

Britt said she knows that God is able to heal the family's pain and that Ariyannah and Saniya knew they were loved.

“You can just look at those little smiles on their faces. They know they were loved. You never saw Travis without seeing Shaquita and those two girls. They were always together. They were a family.

“It's going to hurt for a moment. I was telling Shaquita that moment may last a long time. The hurt never, ever goes away, but one thing I know about God is he will soothe your pain. He will soothe your sorrow. He will heal your broken heart,” she said.

The crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. Easter Sunday on U.S. Highway 178, four miles east of Bowman.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital by helicopter.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with the help of its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Stevens Funeral Home of St. George is in charge of funeral arrangements.