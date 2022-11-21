Thanksgiving gas prices up in Orangeburg; S.C. Highway Patrol provides holiday travel tips

Local motorists will see the highest Thanksgiving gasoline prices in nearly a decade.

Regular gasoline is selling for an average of $3.187 a gallon, according to a Monday morning survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations.

The least expensive self-service regular gasoline sold for $3.019 a gallon at the Hot Spot on John C. Calhoun Drive and at the Dodge’s Store on Old Edisto Drive.

The last time gas prices were this high for the Thanksgiving holiday was in 2013 when they were averaging about $3.17 a gallon.

Gasoline prices last Thanksgiving were averaging $3.091 a gallon. The average price two years ago was $1.87 a gallon. Three years ago, prices were averaging $2.27 a gallon.

Gasoline prices are down about 31 cents a gallon since Labor Day, when they were averaging about $3.493 a gallon in Orangeburg.

Statewide, gas prices are averaging $3.221 a gallon, according to AAA.

South Carolina has the ninth-highest gas prices in the nation. Texas has the nation’s lowest gas prices, averaging $2.995 a gallon. California had the highest gas prices at $5.252 a gallon.

Nationally, gas prices are averaging $3.662 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is typically one of the most dangerous holiday travel weekends of the year.

There were 16 fatal crashes during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period in South Carolina. None of the fatalities were in The T&D Region.

Troopers and officers from the S.C. Highway Patrol will have more officers on the roads to help motorists make it to their destinations safely during the official holiday travel period, which begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and ends at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the SCHP will have an increased number of troopers patrolling the highways in an effort to ensure all are safe.

He offered some safety tips for travel.

“Reduce your speed,” Tidwell said. “The food is still going to be there when you get there regardless if you are late or not. I want everyone to wear their seatbelt and limit distractions.”

Tidwell said some common distractions that lead to accidents are texting and driving, putting on makeup and other individuals in the vehicle.

Tidwell also encouraged motorists to stay sober.

“Don’t drink and drive,” Tidwell said. “Don’t make a poor decision to get behind a motor vehicle and drive drunk. There are always several different options: you can call a rideshare app such as Uber or Lyft, you can call a friend, a tow truck, anything, just don’t make that poor decision.”

Tidwell also encouraged motorists to get adequate sleep, especially if they are traveling a long distance.

“If you are traveling and do find that you are getting tired, sleepy or drowsy, you can pull over to a rest area and get some sleep or pull over and switch drivers,” he said.

He also encouraged individuals to make sure they have the needed equipment such as a battery jumper box and a full spare tire, as well as the needed equipment such a wrench and jack.

“Pull over in a safe area,” he said. “We want you to stay safe.”