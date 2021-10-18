Thankful and faithful at 101: Orangeburg native says she feels ‘kind of very well’

Lillie Bowman turned 101 years old today with a heart full of thankfulness to God.

Growing up in a Christian home with five other siblings served her well, with reading the Bible and speaking of the goodness of God being among the ways she likes to spend her time.

How does she feel?

“Kind of very well,” she said.

An Orangeburg native, Bowman is the longest-living member of her family. She credits her faith and being a vessel for spreading the word of God’s goodness in helping her live so long.

Her niece, Andrea Goldsmith, said her aunt is “grateful, thankful and blessed” to be alive and has a strong family support system.

“She’s an amazing, phenomenal and virtuous woman of God. She is the wind beneath our wings and a living legend who models how to live a godly life,” Goldsmith said.

She continued, “We are inspired by her wisdom and are grateful for the many life lessons she has shared with us. We are the beneficiaries of her rich legacy.”

Bowman continues to pray daily, and Goldsmith said the 101-year-old’s most important lesson for the family is to always put God first in life.

“Ms. Lillie Bowman is deeply loved and appreciated. We will forever hold a special place in our hearts for the love, wisdom, prayers and words of encouragement that she has placed upon each one of us,” she said.

