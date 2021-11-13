“Thank God, our Big Momma is home”: Shady Grove resident returns home after COVID hospital stay

“She is a loving person. She will go out of her way to do anything and everything for everybody,” said Johnson.

DeQuincy Williams, the eldest of her three brothers, said, “She is a very sweet, God-fearing person. She means everything to our family. That’s the foundation our mother raised us on, always stand for family. Betty is the one who always who wants to give to everybody and keeps us uplifted.”

Going through the entire six-month period, DeQuincy said that, as always, they all stayed connected with one another by calling and visiting, and stayed close to God in prayer and by reading the Bible.

“We kept the faith and trusted in God that one day she would be back here,” he said, “and it has come to fruition.”

“I am very excited and just thank God for giving her another chance. She is such a wonderful person. Anything she can help you with, she will do her best,” said Marilyn Fogle, Betty’s youngest sister, who shared that before getting sick, her sister Betty would call and check on her before going to bed each night.

“She is a very sweet, lovable person. Anything she can do for you, she will do it. With the help of the Good Man up above, he has brought her through it,” said her third-oldest sister, Shirley Johnson.