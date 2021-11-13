“Thank God, our Big Momma is home”: Shady Grove resident returns home after COVID hospital stay

After enduring six long months in three different medical facilities in three states, Betty Williams joyfully returned home to her close-knit community of Shady Grove on Sunday, Oct. 24.
The 65-year-old had been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19 in April.
When her only son, Shawn, arrived in a limo to pick her up from Pruitt Health in Augusta, Georgia, she was wearing a tiara given to her by the nursing staff. Betty felt like a queen, smiling brightly with happy tears in her eyes as her son walked her down the red carpet. But her homecoming surprises were far from over.
Her SUV chariot brought her to the intersection of Highway 178 and Shady Grove Road where the Hummer joined an entourage of vehicles carrying relatives, church members and friends in a well-organized, 2-mile homecoming parade. Blaring sirens from fire trucks, the rumble of ATVs and the cheering of neighbor’s voices while they stood by mailboxes adorned with red and purple balloons hailed her arrival.
“People were all alongside the road waving. They had their signs up. They had their balloons up. Oh, it was just so touching. I thank them,” said an overwhelmed and humble Betty.
“And when we got here to the house, the yard was full of people. Oh, I just thank the Lord. I thank Him,” said the sincere, devout Christian full of life and radiating from the show of love.
“She is the backbone, glue and caretaker of our family. She helped raise me. She took care of my maternal grandmother while she was on dialysis until she passed away. When my mom was sick, she would help my dad and me take care of her. She will give you her last and make sure you have whatever you need,” said Chelsea Sewell, one of Betty’s nieces, who looks to her as a second mother.
“When she started feeling bad and couldn’t keep anything down, she started drinking lots of fluids because she was dehydrated. She was trying to take care of herself and did not want the family to worry,” said Sewell.
“She is truly a God-sparing testimony. She has come a long way with the help of the Lord.”
Sometime in early 2020 when the pandemic started, two community members put their heads and hearts together to create the Shady Grove Community Group. After seeing so many from their area who were dying and realizing that so many were just not getting out to fellowship like they once did, Jacqueline Sanders and Jestine Stephens decided to create an outreach program to celebrate life, family and togetherness in safe ways.
“When we found out that ‘Bette’ was coming home, I said to Jestine that we had to do something to welcome her back. We have lost so many loved ones from this community and to have one coming home, after being away for so long, we felt like it deserved a big welcome,” said Sanders, co-organizer of the heartwarming event.
“We are getting together for someone still being alive today. We are not going to the graveyard or the funeral home again. This is a grand day for the Shady Grove community,” said the young woman who describes Betty as her ‘hair mom,’ recalling that she washed and braided her hair every Sunday when she was a child so she could go to school.
Stephens added, “This community family goes way back. Since the pandemic, it put us together stronger to step out faith and know that we were going to have to help one another. When we found out ‘Bette’ was coming home, all we could think about was celebrating just to show God how good He is to us. We have learned that we need to get closer to everyone and appreciate life.”
Betty’s long journey began with medical intervention late Saturday, April 13, 2021, when during a phone call with her son, Kenyatta (Shawn), he detected a weakness in her voice. Living in Charlotte, North Carolina, her only child calls her frequently for a chat to check in on her. Immediately, he instructed her to go to the emergency room. He called her brother, DeQuincy Williams, to ask him to take her to the hospital.
“I had four COVID tests done in February and March. Then, on the 24th of March, that’s when I got my first Moderna shot. I think it was about two weeks later when I started to feel so bad,” she said indicating that it did not cross her mind that it could be the coronavirus.
Transported by her brother and later by ambulance to Trident Medical Center in Charleston on April 3, 2021, Betty remained there until May 14, 2021, on a ventilator and with a tracheotomy, unable to verbally respond to family members who visited her outside a protected glass. Betty credits the many prayers from friends and family members and the family’s deep faith for bringing her from a near-comatose state to where she is today.
“She stayed at Trident from April the 3rd until May the 14th and then she went to Atrium Continuing Care in Charlotte, North Carolina, and stayed there until August the 6th. She then went over to North Augusta Pruitt at the Skilled Nursing facility and there they were able to get her off the ventilator and the trach out of her throat. Now she is only on a little oxygen, and they said maybe she’ll even be able to come off of that,” said Shawn.
“She is a fighter. She has been in the hospital for six months and 21 days so the only thing I can say is ‘God is Good.’”
Upon getting settled into the house, Betty asked for her preacher to pray with her. Full of appreciation in her spirit, Betty repeated, “Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus,” as the Rev. Leonard Huggins, pastor of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, asked for continued healing for her.
“We know that she was in God’s hands, and we prayed for her every day. When I went to see her in the hospital in Charlotte, I cried, but it was a happy cry that she was still alive,” said Barbara J. Johnson, her eldest sister who lives in Florida.
“She is a loving person. She will go out of her way to do anything and everything for everybody,” said Johnson.
DeQuincy Williams, the eldest of her three brothers, said, “She is a very sweet, God-fearing person. She means everything to our family. That’s the foundation our mother raised us on, always stand for family. Betty is the one who always who wants to give to everybody and keeps us uplifted.”
Going through the entire six-month period, DeQuincy said that, as always, they all stayed connected with one another by calling and visiting, and stayed close to God in prayer and by reading the Bible.
“We kept the faith and trusted in God that one day she would be back here,” he said, “and it has come to fruition.”
“I am very excited and just thank God for giving her another chance. She is such a wonderful person. Anything she can help you with, she will do her best,” said Marilyn Fogle, Betty’s youngest sister, who shared that before getting sick, her sister Betty would call and check on her before going to bed each night.
“She is a very sweet, lovable person. Anything she can do for you, she will do it. With the help of the Good Man up above, he has brought her through it,” said her third-oldest sister, Shirley Johnson.
“We didn’t give up. We kept the faith. The worst part was when our brother-in-law passed and they had to go tell her about it,” said Shirley referring to their sister Joe Anne’s husband, Edward Davis, who died on May 1 this year after testing positive for COVID-19.
“I want to thank God for allowing her to be able to come home because she could have been gone. Thank the Lord, He spared her,” said Joe Anne Davis, Betty’s fifth sister.
“When I visited her in Trident and my husband was just two rooms down, I told her the Lord is going to make a way. You are coming out of here. And He did, she came home,” said Joe Anne who said her husband passed away while in intensive care and never got a chance to come home.
“It’s a blessing. I lost one, but I got one back and Lord, I thank Him for it,” she said.
Charlene Minus, who has been friends with Betty for a long time, “She is a woman of God. She just a lovely person. We’ve never had an argument in our 35 years. We’d get each other straight, but when we’d leave, we’d be on one accord.
“As a praying community, we have been praying for her. About three weeks ago, she called me at home and left a voice mail. When I got that message, I was so elated. I said ‘Thank you ,Jesus, my friend is coming back to us. This is a joyous occasion,’” said Minus, who got regular updates from Betty’s sister, Joe Anne, throughout the half a year that she has been recovering.
Another longtime friend, Marvie Brown, reflected on seeing Betty in the hospital lying there unable to communicate and shared her excitement to be welcoming her back to the community,
“We are sisters in Christ. We are there for one another and have always been. It is a miracle, her coming home. She’s a miracle.”
Troy Johnson, Betty’s nephew, who grew up in the family home with her, said, “Thank God, our ‘Big Momma’ is home.”