‘Thank God for a miracle’: Elloree man lost business, but is thankful he survived COVID

Julian “Shot” Weathers is thankful to be alive.
The 64-year-old Elloree resident said he experienced a miracle, and he shared the testimony of his COVID-19 journey at his home church, Duncan Chapel United Methodist, just a few weeks ago.
“I felt like I was going to die,” the St. George native said in an interview, recollecting his experience of being in the intensive care unit for a few days.
In total, Weathers was hospitalized for 18 days.
His ordeal began at 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve when he took a fall at home.
“Apparently I blacked out because I woke up and I had blood on my face and I had soiled myself with urine,” he said.
He managed to stand, clean himself up and change his clothes, only to feel like he was about to fall again, he said.
“So I grabbed a chair and then I went on down to the ground and that’s when I called 911,” he said.
Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center.
He was quickly admitted and it was determined he was positive for COVID-19.
“I was very scared,” he said. “Tears started coming.”
A nurse realized how upset he was and found out that he was related to another nurse there, Beth Berry.
“Beth came and talked with me and calmed me down a little bit,” Weathers said.
And another nurse wrote on the glass doors of his ICU room, “Faith over fear.”
“I kept looking at that every day,” he said.
Weathers also listened to a song about angels watching over him night and day.
At one point, “The doctor came to me and said to me when I was in ICU if I didn’t start fighting and didn’t improve that they were going to have to put me on a ventilator.”
When he arrived at RMC, Weathers was only able to breathe on his own at 46 percent.
His care team put him on a BiPAP machine, which is short for bilevel positive airway pressure.
At night, he was on a CPAP machine, or continuous positive airway pressure.
Weathers said he prayed a lot while in ICU.
Two of the requests he made to God included not having to go on a ventilator and that his care team “would not have to make the call to Joe Wamer.”
Wamer is the owner of Bryant Funeral Home in St. George.
“By the grace of God, those two things did not happen,” Weathers said.
He’s not certain how long he remained in ICU but guesses it was around three days or so.
“I went from ICU to a COVID step-down unit,” he said.
Weathers said, “I couldn’t have asked for better care” than what he received at RMC.
He joked, “That was the least amount of excitement and fun that I’ve ever had with my drawers off.”
After two-and-a-half weeks, Weathers was discharged on Jan. 11 and stayed with this sister and brother-in-law for several days so he could regain some of his strength.
He’d lost 26 pounds during his hospital stay.
Shortly after leaving the hospital, he spoke on the phone with a cousin in North Carolina who’d texted him daily with encouraging notes.
He called to tell her he was out of the hospital.
She said to him, “Well, I’m stopping right now from what I’m doing to thank God for a miracle!”
“At that point, I had not considered it to be a miracle, but I certainly do today,” Weathers said.
He recently visited his primary care provider, who reviewed laboratory findings from blood samples Weathers provided.
Weathers said his doctor was pleased with the results and asked him to visit again in six months to monitor his progress.
Weathers said he still gets tired easily, but his strength is returning.
Unfortunately, the Christmas Eve episode wasn’t the first time Weathers was impacted by the pandemic.
Back in June 2020, he closed his florist business in downtown Elloree and put the building up for sale.
Weathers said that when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the temporary closures of specific businesses, such as florists, his shop didn’t rebound from the losses.
“When the governor shut us down, it just never really came back,” he said.
Weathers opened the business there in 2018.
He doesn’t know why he’s had to experience the two hardships – first having to close his business and then contracting COVID-19 – “I just simply know it’s part of my journey.”
Weathers said he’s received a continuous outpouring of love, prayers and support since he’s closed his business and after getting COVID-19. He’s thankful for all of it, he said.
“Now my name is being mentioned in rooms my feet haven’t entered yet and God is doing amazing things in my life as I move forward,” he said.
