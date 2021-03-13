‘Thank God for a miracle’: Elloree man lost business, but is thankful he survived COVID

He’s not certain how long he remained in ICU but guesses it was around three days or so.

“I went from ICU to a COVID step-down unit,” he said.

Weathers said, “I couldn’t have asked for better care” than what he received at RMC.

He joked, “That was the least amount of excitement and fun that I’ve ever had with my drawers off.”

After two-and-a-half weeks, Weathers was discharged on Jan. 11 and stayed with this sister and brother-in-law for several days so he could regain some of his strength.

He’d lost 26 pounds during his hospital stay.

Shortly after leaving the hospital, he spoke on the phone with a cousin in North Carolina who’d texted him daily with encouraging notes.

He called to tell her he was out of the hospital.

She said to him, “Well, I’m stopping right now from what I’m doing to thank God for a miracle!”

“At that point, I had not considered it to be a miracle, but I certainly do today,” Weathers said.

He recently visited his primary care provider, who reviewed laboratory findings from blood samples Weathers provided.