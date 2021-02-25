Terry named OCSD director of transportation

Keith Terry has been named the Orangeburg County School District’s new director of transportation.

“I’m excited to join the Orangeburg County School District family, and I’m looking forward to working with the talented people here who make things happen every day,” Terry said. “This is a new adventure and opportunity, and I see it as a blessing and an honor to be in a position to provide a service for our children."

He has over 15 years of experience, according to the district.

Terry served as a bus driver for Richland County School District, and was promoted to transportation operations manager after two years.

As the operations manager, Terry supervised a fleet of 120 buses and 140 employees, transporting 6,000 students traveling 1.6 million miles a year. He also led the effort to develop safety trainings, protocols and staff development programs.

Terry recently served as the Berkeley County School District director of transportation, responsible for transporting 23,000 students and 270 staff members.

