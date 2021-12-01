Ten more test positive for coronavirus

Ten additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 488 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 735,496 and confirmed deaths is 12,308.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 13,217 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,929 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,569 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.