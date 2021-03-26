Ten more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Ten more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths have been reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 657 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 462,140 and confirmed deaths to 8,031.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 8,676 total cases and a total of 225 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,393 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,173 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.