Ten die in S.C. of coronavirus; Calhoun County has 1 less case

Ten more people have died of the coronavirus and 105 more people have tested positive in the state, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 3,656. The state has seen 107 people die of the virus.
Of the 10 new deaths, seven were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Colleton, Georgetown, Greenville, Kershaw, Lancaster and Spartanburg counties.
One was an elderly individual from McCormick County whose health conditions are still under investigation. Two were middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions from Richland and Sumter counties.
No new cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Calhoun County lost one positive case from its total count because an individual was determined during case investigations to be the resident of another county.
Calhoun County now has five confirmed cases, 31 estimated cases and one death.
Orangeburg County has 38 confirmed cases and 233 estimated cases of coronavirus. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 estimated cases and no deaths.
As of Tuesday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory conducted 10,935 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,304 were positive and 9,631 were negative.
A total of 34,733 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,188 hospital beds are available and 6,271 are utilized, which is a 54.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
