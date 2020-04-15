Ten die in S.C. of coronavirus; Calhoun County has 1 less case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ten more people have died of the coronavirus and 105 more people have tested positive in the state, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 3,656. The state has seen 107 people die of the virus.

Of the 10 new deaths, seven were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Colleton, Georgetown, Greenville, Kershaw, Lancaster and Spartanburg counties.

One was an elderly individual from McCormick County whose health conditions are still under investigation. Two were middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions from Richland and Sumter counties.

No new cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Calhoun County lost one positive case from its total count because an individual was determined during case investigations to be the resident of another county.

Calhoun County now has five confirmed cases, 31 estimated cases and one death.

Orangeburg County has 38 confirmed cases and 233 estimated cases of coronavirus. No residents have died of coronavirus.