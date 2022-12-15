Temps to drop next week; too early for Christmas forecast

Temperatures are forecast to plummet next week and remain colder than normal through the Christmas holiday.

“A dry cold front that will move through the area Saturday will bring highs and lows well below normal,” the National Weather Service said in a Thursday weather briefing.

“Expect below-freezing temperatures Sunday morning, then 20s Monday,” the briefing said.

Sunny skies and cold mornings are expected through mid-week.

The cold temperatures are due to a high pressure system that will dominate the weather pattern.

More specifically for Orangeburg, highs Saturday are forecast to be around 54 with a low Saturday night of 32.

Sunday's high temperature will be 50, with a low Sunday night of 26.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday of next week will be in the low 50s with lows in the low to middle 30s.

The normal high this time of year at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport is 60, with a normal low of 39, according to the NWS.

Below-average temperatures are expected hang around through Christmas Day and days following. Rainfall during this time period is forecast to be normal or slightly above normal.

It is too early to predict what, if any, potential there is for wintry precipitation on Christmas.