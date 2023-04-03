The calendar may say it is spring, but summer and winter temperatures will both make an appearance this week across the region.

Orangeburg temperatures are forecast to reach near-record highs Wednesday and Thursday, with the mercury rising to near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

If summer is not for you, just wait a few days. Winter-like temperatures are expected to return Saturday into Easter Sunday.

Tuesday will begin with patchy fog before the skies clear, with the high temperature rising to 84. Wednesday’s high is forecast to reach 89 under mostly sunny skies, while Thursday’s high is forecast to reach 88 under mostly cloudy skies.

The average temperature for Orangeburg this time of year is about 75 degrees.

Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

A cold front will push through late Thursday, bringing a chance for some showers and storms. The front will then stall over the area Friday through Sunday, bringing much wetter, breezy and cooler conditions.

High temperatures Saturday are forecast to be about 56 degrees with about a 70 percent chance of showers. Things should improve somewhat on Easter Sunday, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 65.

Overnight lows are forecast to be around 50 degrees.

The forecast for the next 10 days for the area are for above-normal precipitation and below-normal temperatures.