Temperatures will drop on Christmas Day

Mother Nature will be less than nice on Christmas Day as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s.
Friday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 39.
The temperature will combine with a north wind to make it feel much colder, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chill readings Christmas morning will fall to around 20 and will remain in the 20s for the entire day.
Sustained winds will be in the 15 mph to 20 mph range, with some gusts reaching 30 mph on Christmas Day.
Temperatures Christmas night will fall to around 23 degrees with wind chills forecast to get as low as 17 degrees Saturday morning.
The average high temperature for Orangeburg for Christmas Day is around 57 degrees and the average low is around 34 degrees.
The region is under a lake wind advisory through 7 p.m. Christmas Day.
The wind advisory means strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Boaters should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.
By Sunday, high temperatures will be in the middle 50s and lows will be in the middle 30s.
The NWS says there are some things individuals can do to protect themselves when wind chills fall:
• Stay dry. Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss from your body. Wear waterproof insulated boots.
• Stay covered. Wear mittens or gloves, and wear a hat. At least half of your body heat is lost if your head is not covered.
• Dress layered. Trapped air between loose fitting clothing helps to insulate.
• Use wind chill temperatures to guide you in dressing properly for the outdoors. On very cold days, minimize your exposure to the outdoors if possible.