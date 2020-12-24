Temperatures will drop on Christmas Day

Mother Nature will be less than nice on Christmas Day as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s.

Friday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 39.

The temperature will combine with a north wind to make it feel much colder, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chill readings Christmas morning will fall to around 20 and will remain in the 20s for the entire day.

Sustained winds will be in the 15 mph to 20 mph range, with some gusts reaching 30 mph on Christmas Day.

Temperatures Christmas night will fall to around 23 degrees with wind chills forecast to get as low as 17 degrees Saturday morning.

The average high temperature for Orangeburg for Christmas Day is around 57 degrees and the average low is around 34 degrees.

The region is under a lake wind advisory through 7 p.m. Christmas Day.

The wind advisory means strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Boaters should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.