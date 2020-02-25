‘Tell your story, S.C. State’: Sorority national president speaks at Founders’ Day

Powerful calls to action were made at South Carolina State University’s celebration of its 124th Founders’ Day at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on Feb 24.
With the theme, “Celebrating Our Legacy, Embracing Our Future,” the program did so by inviting the 22nd national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., the Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd, to be keynote speaker and by honoring a multitude of alumni and community servants with awards.
Boyd flew in from another engagement to address the university with a call to tell the South Carolina State University story.
“There’s nothing like the black college experience. It is a place where you can become a student activist, and it’s all good. It is a place where you can be inducted into the honors society for your field of study, you can join the drama club, and sing in the choir. Where your professors are in your face because they know you can do better. The call goes forth to those who are willing to stand on the front lines, be active, share their voice, and let their Bulldog light shine,” she said.
She then began to remind the audience of the accolades that the university has gained recently, notably having the only undergraduate nuclear engineering program in the state, and the only nuclear engineering program at a historically black college or university and the only master of science in transportation in South Carolina. S.C. State also was named the exclusive HBCU for research in South Carolina by Forbes magazine.
“We encourage you to tell your story. You’ve been around for 124 years, defying the odds, breaking the mold, challenging the status quo, setting new records and rejecting all forms of mediocrity,” Boyd said. “You have been the ones who remind us as a people that we are strong, bold, courageous and faithful. Tell your story, South Carolina State.”
“Today, we recognize examples of excellence among staff, faculty, loyal alumni and activists. I invite you to continue to share and to invest in the progression of the South Carolina State experience, not just today but every single day,” said Charles S. Patton, Mister South Carolina State University.
Award recipients included:
- Gloria D. Pyles, Distinguished Alumna Award
- Charlton P. Singleton, Distinguished Alumnus Award
- Cecil J. Williams, Community Service Award
- Travis T. Love, Distinguished Young Alumnus Award
- William “Bill” Hamilton, Outstanding Achievements Award
Distinguished Alumni awards went to the classes of 1959, 1969 and 1974.
Dr. Odell Stuckey, Earl Wilson and Mary Grieger Wilson were inducted into the Thomas E. Miller Society.
A number of faculty and staff awards were given, including Hirleen Mack for 10 years of service, Ursula O. Robinson for 20 years of service, Dr. Muhammad Mustafa for 30 years of service, Dr. Mable Scott for 45 years of service. Lauren Norton, among others, was named staff employee of the year.
The occasion of recognition, rededication and inspiration challenged and highlighted members of the South Carolina State University family as well as the Orangeburg community.
“This institution is all of us and it will only excel if we come together and fight for her prosperity,” Patton said.
Thalia Butts is a Claflin University mass communications student. A Presidential Scholar, Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College, she reports for The Panther. www.claflin.edu/news-events/the-panther