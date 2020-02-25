‘Tell your story, S.C. State’: Sorority national president speaks at Founders’ Day

Powerful calls to action were made at South Carolina State University’s celebration of its 124th Founders’ Day at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on Feb 24.

With the theme, “Celebrating Our Legacy, Embracing Our Future,” the program did so by inviting the 22nd national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., the Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd, to be keynote speaker and by honoring a multitude of alumni and community servants with awards.

Boyd flew in from another engagement to address the university with a call to tell the South Carolina State University story.

“There’s nothing like the black college experience. It is a place where you can become a student activist, and it’s all good. It is a place where you can be inducted into the honors society for your field of study, you can join the drama club, and sing in the choir. Where your professors are in your face because they know you can do better. The call goes forth to those who are willing to stand on the front lines, be active, share their voice, and let their Bulldog light shine,” she said.