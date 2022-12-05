Teen shot while walking dogs in Norway

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A teen was shot as he was walking his dogs on Friday afternoon in Norway, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The 17-year-old male said the shooting occurred as he was walking along Tyler Road at about 1 p.m.

An unknown white car passed him and someone in the car shot him, he said.

He was able to make it to a residence where a family member called for help.

When deputies arrived, they found the injured teen sitting the backseat of a car. His left leg was wrapped in a towel.

Orangeburg County EMS treated the gunshot wound to the teen’s leg and transported him to a landing zone.

From there, a helicopter flew him to Prisma Health Richland for treatment.

In other reports:

• A 20-foot bumper-pull car trailer was stolen from a Whetstone Road home in North on Sunday.

It has two large ramps in the rear.

The trailer is valued at $4,900.

• On Saturday, someone stole a Springfield XD9 compact pistol and Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PlayStation4 gaming consoles from a Penn Road home in Orangeburg.

The items are valued at $1,150.

• A 2020 black Big Tex 14-foot utility trailer and a 2014 camouflage patterned EZ-GO golf cart were stolen from Cimmarron Outdoors, located at 7007 North Road, on Friday.

The thieves also damaged a 2013 Polaris Ranger and an electric fence during the theft.

The value of the stolen trailer and golf cart is $13,500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone broke into numerous vehicles parked at The Cinema, located at 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle, Friday night and into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Seven firearms were stolen, along with jewelry, clothing, shoes and approximately $2,000 in cash.

The value of the stolen items is $8,400.