An 18-year-old Summerton resident has been identified as the person who died following a crash near Elloree.

Lucas Carraway, 18, of Princess Pond Road, Summerton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from blunt force injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The collision occurred at 2:45 a.m. on S.C. Highway 47 near Farmers Road, one mile south of Elloree.

A 2007 Toyota Camry carrying five people was traveling north when it traveled off the road to the right, struck a culvert and overturned, according to .C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

One person died at the scene and four others were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.