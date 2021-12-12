Teen equestrian competes at nationals; OPS student an ‘elegant and effective rider’

The first time Emma Doremus sat on a horse, she fell in love with its beauty and strength.

Eleven years later, she is an accomplished rider who has competed in and placed well in countless equestrian events requiring specialized skills, exceptional horsemanship and, above all, effective communication between horse and rider.

“I rode a horse for the first time when I was 4 and have loved the sport ever since,” Emma said.

She not only enjoys the art of riding, but also finds satisfaction in helping her trainers work with and condition horses for the show arena.

Due to her dedication to riding and training, Emma qualified to participate in the United States Dressage Federation national competition this year.

In November, she rode her 8-year-old PRE, Pura Raza Español, named Elbrus BRH, in the U.S. Dressage Finals, which took place at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

“The PREs can be traced back to the 15th century and they were mainly used as royal horses,” explained Rachel Chowanec Kaney, Emma’s trainer. The Spanish pure breed once carried kings and noblemen in the European country.

“Dressage is like dancing with the horse; it’s a lot of harmony between the horse and rider,” said Kaney, who has been working with Emma for the past 4 years and praised her as being “a very elegant and effective rider for someone so young.”

“She has a really good seat and has good, natural use of her body. She flows very nicely with the horse,” said the trainer, who has a long history of working with equestrian athletes, including at the Olympic level.

There are many types of riding from western pleasure to show jumping and reining to barrel racing which test the endurance and skill of animal and man. The type of horsemanship Emma practices dates back as early as 350 BC in Greece.

Dressage became more well-defined during the 16th and 17th centuries as an art form which displays the rider’s seamless connection with her mount. Recognized as a sport in the 19th century, dressage is derived from the French word meaning to train and at its core seeks to focus on the light-handed control of the rider and the eager obedience of the horse which demonstrates balance and precision of movement between the two.

Emma and Elbrus BRH, who have only been training together for about 12 months, placed 16th overall in the 2021 national competition and have plans to qualify again next year and score even higher.

The temperature on the day of their exhibition fell below freezing and the high winds may have made a difference in their performance as the team left behind sunny skies and a balmy 64 degrees in South Carolina.

“It just wasn’t their day, but they will be back next year stronger than ever. They are truly an amazing team and will continue on their quest to capture that championship,” said Emma’s father, Jason.

“My favorite thing in the world is watching my little girl ride her horses and live her dream,” he said.

“I hope to compete in the North American Youth Championships (NAYC) and the Festival of Champions next year,” said the confident equestrian, who also participates in eventing, a sport that combines dressage with stadium jumping and cross country.

The 15-year-old daughter of Jason and Nikki Doremus, who currently resides with her dad and stepmom, Shelly, and her brothers, Graham and Grayson, attends Orangeburg Preparatory Schools.

After graduating OPS, Emma plans to attend Clemson or the University of South Carolina where she will continue her love of animals as she majors in biology with a focus on veterinary science.

Fellow OPS student, Laine Grubbs, also qualified for the national show in Kentucky but according to her mother, Miriam, did not make the trip this year due to senior class events and her involvement with basketball.

