Teen dies after accident; ‘everybody loved’ Calhoun County High student

A 17-year-old Calhoun County High School junior died from injuries he sustained in an accident.

Mar’Quell Christopher Wilson of St. Matthews died on March 28 at Prisma Health Richland, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

Porth said Wilson’s cause of death was a traumatic brain injury and his manner of death was accidental.

Tracy Watson, who taught Wilson last year in honors English, described him as well-loved by his classmates and all who knew him.

“He was outspoken, well-rounded and everybody loved him: black kids, white kids and Hispanic kids, they all loved him,” she said.

Watson said the 6-foot-5 basketball player for the Saints “loved to debate, loved to laugh all the time. He had the gift of gab. When he began to talk, everybody listened.”

“He almost had this old soul, basically,” she said, explaining that he gave advice to his classmates and they listened to him.

Porth said the accident occurred just outside of the St. Matthews town limits.

Wilson struck his head on the pavement after falling off of a vehicle, Porth said.