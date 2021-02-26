 Skip to main content
Team effort delivers vaccine; officials say future initiatives planned
Team effort delivers vaccine; officials say future initiatives planned

COVID-19 Vaccine Line

People seeking the COVID-19 vaccine form a line Friday morning as they wait to get into the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. 

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The administration of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Friday went well, with more planned in the future in the continued fight against the coronavirus, officials say.

The Regional Medical Center administered COVID-19 vaccines to residents in The T&D Region, with individuals older than 65 in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties receiving vaccines from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

In addition, RMC also administered second doses to those individuals 70 and older who received their first vaccine dose on Feb. 5 at the fairgrounds.

"It was very well organized. We had people come for both the first and second doses," RMC Marketing Director Mary Deming said.

Orangeburg County, Orangeburg County School District and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College were among the partners who helped RMC in the vaccine administration.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said nearly 500 shots were administered on Friday.

He said the effort went "very well," with doses still being administered well past 1 p.m. on Friday.

The administrator said future vaccination efforts are planned.

"As long as we can get a consistent push of vaccine, the hospital is committed and the group. It's the hospital, the county, the city of Orangeburg, the National Guard and the school district who are working together when we do these.

"You have the nurses from the hospital, nurses from the schools, then you have some support from (Orangeburg Department of) Public Safety. We have the National Guard that helps do the running, and the logistics is handled by my staff," Young said.

Deming said "the joint effort" will be planned as long as vaccine is available and would be conducted on Fridays.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

