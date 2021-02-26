Team effort delivers vaccine; officials say future initiatives planned

The administration of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Friday went well, with more planned in the future in the continued fight against the coronavirus, officials say.

The Regional Medical Center administered COVID-19 vaccines to residents in The T&D Region, with individuals older than 65 in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties receiving vaccines from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

In addition, RMC also administered second doses to those individuals 70 and older who received their first vaccine dose on Feb. 5 at the fairgrounds.

"It was very well organized. We had people come for both the first and second doses," RMC Marketing Director Mary Deming said.

Orangeburg County, Orangeburg County School District and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College were among the partners who helped RMC in the vaccine administration.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said nearly 500 shots were administered on Friday.

He said the effort went "very well," with doses still being administered well past 1 p.m. on Friday.

The administrator said future vaccination efforts are planned.