‘Teaching her students to be good humans’: OCSD names Teacher of Year, Support Staff of Year

Cain went on to say much more, but most profoundly that “she teaches more than just the required curriculum. She is teaching her students to be good humans.”

Mrs. Lewis will go on to represent the district in competing for the honor of being South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year. Should Mrs. Lewis be unable to compete at the staten level, our Alternate District Teacher of the Year is Jacqueline Sanders, fourth-grade teacher at Edisto Elementary School.

The Top 10 Support Staff of the Year nominees include Lorie Fanning, Cope Career Center; Perry Fuller, North Middle/High School; Brenda Gadson, Whittaker Elementary School (also in the Top Three); Anna Hewitt, Carver-Edisto Middle School; Robert McCormick, West Area Maintenance; Javette Middleton, St. James-Gaillard Elementary School; Sherri Palmer, Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School; Darrow Riley, Bethune-Bowman Elementary School; Jack Wilson, Orangeburg Alternative School (also in the Top Three); and Rachel Wilson, Robert E. Howard Middle School (also in the Top Three).

Orangeburg County School District’s first-ever Support Staff of the Year is Rachel Wilson, a teacher assistant at Robert E. Howard Middle School. Alternate District Support Staff Person of the Year is Brenda Gadson, pre-K teacher assistant at Whittaker Elementary School.