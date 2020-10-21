‘Teaching her students to be good humans’: OCSD names Teacher of Year, Support Staff of Year

Although crowd restriction recommendations and social distancing preventing Orangeburg County School District from hosting its annual staff recognition event, COVID-19 didn’t stop the celebration of the district’s honored Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.
With plaques, balloons and flowers in hand, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster was accompanied by numerous school system leaders and a videographer in surprising district-level Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year winners and alternates at their respective school locations this morning.
With their recently consolidated school district, these honored staff members are the first official District Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year for Orangeburg County School District.
“It was important to us to personally congratulate these hard-working and very deserving employees,” Foster said. “While a little different than being honored at an event surrounded by family and friends, videos and photographs of this morning’s surprise will be shared with our entire school community and we hope that all will join us in celebrating our winners and nominees.”
Last spring, each school and workplace location within the district nominated a support staff team member, as well as a teacher, where applicable, who represented the characteristics of a model employee, an employee who not only did his/her job extremely well, but who is also well-respected and liked among his/her peers.
Today’s announcement of the “Top 10,” “Top Three,” as well as district winners and alternates for the Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year programs represent the selections of comprehensive committees with representatives from all areas of the county. The Teacher of the Year Committee is comprised of retired educators and administrators. The Support Staff of the Year Committee is also comprised of retirees, with former employees who previously served as secretaries, teacher assistants, and more.
The 2020-2021 Top 10 Teacher of the Year nominees include the following: Terri Austin, Holly Hill Elementary School (also in the Top Three); Monica Daniels-Glover, Lake Marion High School; Arlequanda Gates, Sheridan Elementary School; Dr. Kelly Hayden, Branchville High School; Tawana Howell, Whitaker Elementary School; Megan Jackson, Marshall Elementary School; Desiree Lewis, Rivelon Elementary School (also in the Top Three); Jacqueline Sanders, Edisto Elementary School (also in the Top Three); Dr. Cynthia Sanders-Mack, Orangeburg Alternative School; and Vernell Watson, Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School.
Orangeburg County’s 2020-2021 District Teacher of the Year is Desiree Lewis, a second-grade teacher at Rivelon Elementary School.
“Mrs. Lewis has every trait that you could ever ask for in an elementary teacher,” Lewis’ mentor Melissa Cain said. “She genuinely cares that her students are receiving the education they deserve, and is always working to make sure that no one is overlooked or left behind.”
Cain went on to say much more, but most profoundly that “she teaches more than just the required curriculum. She is teaching her students to be good humans.”
Mrs. Lewis will go on to represent the district in competing for the honor of being South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year. Should Mrs. Lewis be unable to compete at the staten level, our Alternate District Teacher of the Year is Jacqueline Sanders, fourth-grade teacher at Edisto Elementary School.
The Top 10 Support Staff of the Year nominees include Lorie Fanning, Cope Career Center; Perry Fuller, North Middle/High School; Brenda Gadson, Whittaker Elementary School (also in the Top Three); Anna Hewitt, Carver-Edisto Middle School; Robert McCormick, West Area Maintenance; Javette Middleton, St. James-Gaillard Elementary School; Sherri Palmer, Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School; Darrow Riley, Bethune-Bowman Elementary School; Jack Wilson, Orangeburg Alternative School (also in the Top Three); and Rachel Wilson, Robert E. Howard Middle School (also in the Top Three).
Orangeburg County School District’s first-ever Support Staff of the Year is Rachel Wilson, a teacher assistant at Robert E. Howard Middle School. Alternate District Support Staff Person of the Year is Brenda Gadson, pre-K teacher assistant at Whittaker Elementary School.
Wilson’s former principal Eric Brown commented that she is “reliable, steadfast, always willing to serve. She truly takes pride in her work,” he continued, “and is an example of an educator who holds each of her students to very high standards while not letting them make excuses for underachievement. Mrs. Wilson has a way of finding the special qualities in all of her students and that she uses a balance of fun, respect and discipline to build relationships that allow students to do their personal best.”
The comprehensive list of school/location-level winners is as follows and represents the very best among Orangeburg County School District’s teachers and staff.
Teacher of Year/Support Staff of Year
• Bethune-Bowman Elementary -- Karen Wimberly/Darrow Riley
• Bethune-Bowman Middle/High Kelsey Oates -- Sherri Palmer
• Branchville High -- Kelly Hayden/Candace Ilderton
• Brookdale Elementary -- David Williams/Laverne Haynes
• Carver-Edisto Middle -- Eunice Niecey Jennings/Anna Hewitt
• WJ Clark Middle -- LaToya Miller/Tameka Eisom
• COPE Area Career Center -- John Coleman/Lorie Fanning
• Dover Elementary -- Pamela Booth/Lorene Ammonds
• Edisto Elementary -- Jacqueline Sanders/Joy Graef
• Edisto High -- Gregg Waters/Ladis Wade
• Edisto Primary -- Mollie Beth Etheridge/Bob Wofford
• Elloree Elementary -- Cynthia King/Lillie Brigmon
• Holly Hill Elementary -- Terri Austin/Amber Gathers
• Holly Hill-Roberts Middle -- Vernell Watson/Felicia Washington
• RE Howard Middle -- Anya Bonnette/Rachel Wilson
• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary -- Ketera Daniels/Lisa Moultrie
• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High -- Traci Fanning/Dorothy Garvin
• Lake Marion High -- Monica Daniels-Glover/Carmen Futch
• Lake Marion Technology Center -- Margaret Graves/Elaine Goodwin
• Lockett Elementary -- Kristina Kittrell/Judy Ott
• Marshall Elementary -- Megan Jackson/Breneshia Green
• Mellichamp Elementary -- Andre Moss/Cole Lewis
• North Middle/High -- Rosa Green Perrie Fuller
• OCSD Alternative Program -- Cynthia Sanders-Mack/Jack Wilson
• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High -- Veronica Williams/Katherine Waymer
• Rivelon Elementary -- Desiree Lewis/Belinda Adams
• Sheridan Elementary -- Arlequanda Gates/Lenora White
• St. James-Gaillard Elementary -- Shari Mosley/Javette Middleton
• STAR Center -- Elouise Ray Betty Jenkins
Technology Center -- Theresa Johnson, Quincy Johnson
• Vance-Providence Elementary -- Brenda Weatherspoon/Ianthe Toles
• Whittaker Elementary -- Tawana Howell/Brenda Gadson
• High Schoo for Health Professions -- Victoria Dawson.Sherri McKinney
• Central Area Maintenance -- not applicabl/ Bobby Gardner
• East Area Maintenance, not applicable/Xavier Mack
West Area Maintenance, not applicable/Robert McCormick
• Central Area Maintenance, not applicable/Chantay Benjamin
• East Area Transportation -- not applicable, Tonya Johnson
• West Area Transportation not applicable Martin Jennings Technology Department -- not applicable, Curtis Mack
• Central Office -- not applicable/Maretta Linder
• East Office -- not applicable/Beverly Brown
• West Office -- not applicable/Andrea Green
“As we congratulate our school/location nominees and our district winners and alternates, we also wish to share our appreciation to the committee members who served in support of these programs,” said Loretta Gadson-Washington, the district’s director of classified personnel and coordinator of the annual staff recognition events.
The district wished a huge thank you to this year’s Teacher of the Year Committee members: Myra Barnes, Nannette Van Faussien, Frances Givney, Debra Hailey, Gayle Hubbard-Mack, Rowena Loadholt, Vernetta Martin, Orlene Rivers and Beatrice Swett; as well as Support Staff of the Year Committee members, Barbara Cameron, Patti Dantzler, Laura Fogle, Mary Helen Higgins, Brenda Jamison, Cynthia Phillips, Dora Pitta, Genease Summerson and Julia Troutman.
