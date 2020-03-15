Teaching gurus ‘take over’ Mellichamp Elementary School

Educators at Mellichamp Elementary School experienced a different kind of immersive professional development recently as Bakari Sellers, instructors Hope and Wade King and “Superhero Teacher” Brittany Jeltema engaged in a “Wild Card Takeover” school-day in-service that ended with the reveal of a student safe-space lounge that delighted the principal, Hayward R. Jean, his team of educators and their students.
“I’m just a kid from Denmark, South Carolina, with big dreams,” said Bakari Sellers, leader of the nonprofit organization Opportunity Project South Carolina, which was instrumental in working with Jean, the Kings and Jeltema to make this event possible.
“Sometimes it feels like the state and federal government doesn’t care about you, but I want you to know that there are people in the community that do care. The principal here is unbelievably incredible,” said Sellers, who praised Jean for his enthusiasm for providing for his students.
“Through our organization and partnerships with individuals like Hope and Wade King, we are able to provide needed resources to schools and lift kids up,” Sellers said.
Highly acclaimed instructors Hope and Wade King, who were raised and educated in the Palmetto State, provided interactive, next-level learning sessions for teachers through creative classroom transformations and high-energy model lessons that included resources such as vivid decorations, black lights, building blocks, and a multitude of ideas for bringing curriculum to life for students.
“Wade and I are excited about being here to equip teachers with new and innovative strategies that they can incorporate into their classrooms. Our lessons are really focused on building student engagement to enhance the academic content,” Hope King said.
She said that even though public school educators must teach certain standards, their creativity in the delivery can make the lesson more exciting and memorable.
The Kings’ message to teachers, as co-authors of the book, “The Wild Card,” is to resist the joker, which they describe as that little voice inside your head that would stifle your creativity, and instead become “The Wild Card” that can make the difference in a child’s life.
“I have been here nine years and one of my biggest dreams is to give our children environments that when they come to school, they don’t want to leave. I want them to be excited about coming here,” Jean said.
“This is an opportunity to empower teachers to do things that they probably never thought could be done in a classroom. They can now take education out of the box,” he said.
“We serve the students with the highest poverty rate in the county, and sometimes that can come with a certain mentality, but our children don’t have a poverty mentality where they only focus on things that they don’t have,” Jean said.
“In this professional development today our teachers focused on their strengths and how they can use them to empower their students to identify their strengths, to be the best that they can be as scholars. This day was about building each other up so that our students win,” he said.
In the day’s wrap-up remarks, Wade King told the “MelliChampion” educators to “remind yourself that you are the ‘Wild Card,’ not to change kids, but to influence their trajectory, empower them and equip them for whatever they are going to do in life. At the end of the day, we are that ‘Wild Card.’ We are that consistent, positive-experienced person in their lives. Now you are vehicles in this district, and people are going to look to you to share the ideas that you learned today. That’s what learning is all about.”
“We are highlighting what we do in South Carolina and showing people how proud we are. I have been more excited about this than anything we’ve done this year. We have been blessed by the opportunity to come back home and serve you by equipping you with strategies that we know work,” he said.
The energy and excitement of the day was carried over to the big reveal of the Mellichamp safe-space student lounge, which was a total makeover of an empty classroom into a grassy, carpeted area with the “Happy Campers” theme designed by Jeltema, AKA @superheroteacher.
“College kids have student lounges. Elementary students do not … until now,” exclaimed the principal as he happily shared the new room with a group of wide-eyed, smiling and cheering students.
The area features camping tents, a cabin, picnic tables, lots of campsite and table games, giant dice, an oversized deck of playing cards, more than 100 new books and a microphone and stand with a mini-stage platform box which houses a computer and DJ equipment.
“I wanted to give you guys a space that was really fun and vibrant. You can come in here and relax. We are calling it an outdoor campsite. You have flexible seating options where you can read in a canoe, or you can play giant Jenga, or hang out in a tent and read. My team and I are really excited to give you this space. You are really deserving and I hope you enjoy it,” Jeltema said.
“This is unbelievable. I feel like a kid in a candy store. There are so many things to do, so many activities. It’s just awesome. I thank everyone so much for bringing this to our school,” said Darnell Pickard, the music teacher at Mellichamp.
“It has to be about the children. The interaction and engagement is authentic and is focused on the children. What’s best for kids is our priority,” said Dr. Darrell Johnson, interim superintendent of Orangeburg County School District.
“Everyone should be a wild card every day. If we can’t do this, why do we exist? This is what it’s all about. We are not winners. We are champions at Mellichamp,” Johnson said.
