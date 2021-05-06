Teachers recognized for their special work

Teachers were shown extra love this week in recognition of “Teacher Appreciation Week.”
Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and other district officials visited schools throughout the district with a special delivery on Tuesday.
Teachers received “Happy Teacher Appreciation Week” cakes and “thank you” cards.
“Teachers are worthy of recognition every day of the year,” Foster said in a statement to all the district's teachers. “This year more than ever, the world has seen the true value of its teachers.”
“What you do for students and families cannot be summed up in words or by recognitions during this special week,” Foster said. “I humbly ask that you accept this communication as my sincere appreciation for not only what you do, but who you are. Teachers are catalysts that turn dreams into realities, they save lives and build futures.”
“We are grateful for your compassion, dedication and service to students and families, and wish you a wonderful Teacher Appreciation Week!” Foster said.
At Elloree K-8, special breakfasts and goodie bags were served.
The theme was "We are all that and a bag of chips!"
Signs were displayed throughout the school.
Teachers were also visited by a “Warriors "Woot" "Woot" Wagon” with goodies.
At Mellichamp Elementary School, the school celebrated its “heroes and rockstar educators.” Teachers at Mellichamp also received a cake, cupcakes and cookies.
St. James-Gaillard Elementary recognized not only its teachers, but teacher assistants.
"Behind every teacher is a great teacher assistant and today we are celebrating our amazing teacher assistants," the school posted on social media.
Orangeburg Christian Academy held an appreciation luncheon for teachers at the school Tuesday. The luncheon was catered by The Kuckery. The school has 15 teachers and instructs children in 4K through 12th grade.
At Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, the Association of Teachers and Parents group recognized teachers and other school employees in a number of ways.
Employees were served Chick-Fil-A breakfasts Wednesday and each will receive an individual Bundt cake Friday morning. Other gestures of appreciation included stainless steel straws thanking teachers for, “being ex-STRAW-ordinary this year.”
Starbursts were also given out to let teachers know that all were “bursting with gratitude” for their contributions.