Teachers recognized for their special work

Teachers were shown extra love this week in recognition of “Teacher Appreciation Week.”

Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and other district officials visited schools throughout the district with a special delivery on Tuesday.

Teachers received “Happy Teacher Appreciation Week” cakes and “thank you” cards.

“Teachers are worthy of recognition every day of the year,” Foster said in a statement to all the district's teachers. “This year more than ever, the world has seen the true value of its teachers.”

“What you do for students and families cannot be summed up in words or by recognitions during this special week,” Foster said. “I humbly ask that you accept this communication as my sincere appreciation for not only what you do, but who you are. Teachers are catalysts that turn dreams into realities, they save lives and build futures.”

“We are grateful for your compassion, dedication and service to students and families, and wish you a wonderful Teacher Appreciation Week!” Foster said.

At Elloree K-8, special breakfasts and goodie bags were served.

The theme was "We are all that and a bag of chips!"

