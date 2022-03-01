Teachers offered bonuses; $3,000 OK’d for new OCSD instructors

The Orangeburg County School District will offer $3,000 sign-on bonuses to new teachers hired for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We are excited to offer teacher sign-on bonuses,” said Ernest Holiday, assistant superintendent for human resources.

“A sign-on bonus can be that extra incentive to recruit a quality teacher to serve students in our district,” he said.

OCSD trustees approved the new-to-the-district teacher sign-on bonuses during a special called meeting on Tuesday.

Certified new-to-the-district teachers, media specialists, school counselors, content-area coaches and interventionists hired for the 2022-2023 school year on or before Sept. 15, 2022 will receive the sign-on bonus.

Bonus checks will be distributed to eligible staff on Aug. 15, 2022. Late hires will receive their sign-on bonuses on or before Sept. 30, 2022.

The bonuses will be funded by a federal grant in partnership with Voorhees College.

A nationwide teacher shortage has created a high demand for certified staff, the district said.

The district believes sign-on bonuses will help OCSD remain competitive with other school systems vying to hire teachers ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

The district has a career fair planned for Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m.-noon at the new Orangeburg County Library, located at 1645 Russell Street, Orangeburg.

Certified teachers, media specialists, counselors/psychologists, and reading/math interventionists can visit www.ocsdsc.org/careersand register to attend Saturday’s event.

The Leveraging Innovation for Educator Excellence grant will not only support the district in its recruitment efforts, but also in the school system’s emphasis on improved student outcomes through initiatives such as mentorships for novice educators, performance-based compensation for teachers and school leaders, as well as National Board Certification support and funding, the district said in a release.

