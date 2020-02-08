ROCK HILL – Recruiters from South Carolina’s public school districts hope to fill their known and anticipated teacher vacancies at this year’s South Carolina Teacher Expo.
The expo, a one-day teacher job fair sponsored by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement (CERRA), will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
The expo attracts job seekers from across the state and nation and offers them an opportunity to network with recruiters from South Carolina’s public school districts. The recruiters look for outstanding candidates to fill teaching vacancies in a variety of subject areas and grade levels.
The expo is one part of a continuum of programs and services offered by CERRA designed to improve teacher recruitment, retention, and advancement in South Carolina.
CERRA’s Supply and Demand Report, released in December 2019, found that there continues to be a teacher shortage in the state. According to the report, more than 6,650 South Carolina teachers from the previous school year did not return to a teaching position in the same district the following year. This has left many districts with vacancies that they hope to fill with quality candidates. Many of the vacancies exist in critical subject areas such as special education, mathematics and science.
Participation in the expo is limited to teachers, recent graduates of teacher education programs, and individuals who have met admission criteria for an approved alternative certification program in South Carolina.
For more details and registration information, visit http://www.cerra.org/teacher-expo.html.
