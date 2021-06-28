Teacher honored for dedication; retirement didn’t stop math lessons

Anna McLendon has a heart of gold from which an abundance of love and care flows for the countless children she has impacted as a math teacher.
The soft-spoken educator has retired from a teaching career that has spanned 42 years, including more than two decades in the former Orangeburg School District 5.
She is also a minister, having spent more than 37 years spreading the word of God as a member of Orangeburg’s Bethany Full Gospel Church, where she has also assisted students with virtual learning.
It is McLendon’s devotion to providing instruction and encouragement to not only her students, but others within her community that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor her for dedication.
It was an honor which caught the Orangeburg resident and long-time instructor by surprise.
“I was not looking for that. After you retire, you just have a tendency to set things aside. That just came as a surprise to me to really know that when you do something, that your work does not go unnoticed,” McClendon said.
Her career in education began right after her college graduation in 1975. She began working at William Memorial Elementary School in the Dorchester County School District before coming to the former District 5 to work at the former Belleville Middle School, which is now Robert E. Howard Middle School.
“That was in 1979 or 1980. I only stayed there one year because then I got married and left,” McLendon said.
She has been married to her husband, Curtis, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, for 41 years.
She worked at a community center for pregnant girls in the early ‘80s in Charleston, where her husband was stationed in the Coast Guard. She then got a full-time position at Alice Birney Middle School in the Charleston County School District, where she worked from 1981 to 1983.
After moving back to Orangeburg, she landed a job at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School, where she stayed for a year.
“I came to District 5 in 1984 after leaving Holly-Hill Roberts Middle and remained there until my official retirement in 2009,” McLendon said. She taught at William J. Clark Middle School.
She came out of retirement to teach eight more years at William J. Clark Middle School before finally calling it quits in 2017.
“Because of a teacher shortage in math, they kept asking me to stay. My heart was softened because I knew the children needed someone to help build their educational house in math. So I stayed here,” McLendon said.
McLendon still extends a helping hand to youth and adults who need help in math, including a lady who needed help in basic math to pass a required military test.
“I agreed that she could come over to my house. I was grateful to God for that, to be able to reach out and help her in that because I wanted her to excel in what she was trying to do,” McLendon said.
She said dedication means being committed to whatever it is God has tasked your hands to do.
“Dedication means that I'm committed to what I'm doing. I'm loyal to it and I put my heart in it. I want to do the best that I can do, and I'm doing it unto the glory and honor of God," the longtime educator said.
What did she enjoy most about a more than four-decade teaching career?
“The family environment. I grew to love my coworkers, and I grew to love my students and my parents. It was just like it was an extended family. It would always tickle me when they would say, 'Ms. McLendon, you don't ever miss a day out of school.' I would laugh and tell them, 'You know what? They pay me too much money to stay home. I have so much I need to teach you all that I can't afford to stay home,’” she said.
She said her personal life, which includes her ministry work, also requires dedication to God.
“The first thing I had to do was be dedicated to spending time with God, then comes my family and job. So I had to make time for everything in its own place. I knew if I put God first, everything else would work itself out. It worked out beautifully," McLendon said.
She will likely always have teaching on her mind.
"I think I would probably still be there teaching had I not heard the voice of God telling me it's time to leave because I had to go to the next level," she said, noting that she was always given to going the extra mile.
"Even when I worked at Clark, I would also make myself available after school for afternoon tutoring for the students that needed that extra help," McLendon said.
She knew educating young minds required being able to put others’ needs first.
“When you are dedicated, that lets you know that you are not concerned about yourself, but you are concerned about others and their wellbeing and what they're going to become,” McLendon said.
McLendon learned a lot about dedication from her mother, Alline, who exemplified it for her and her seven siblings.
“It always starts at home. I came from a single-parent house, and I saw how my mother was dedicated in going to work and providing for us. She put her whole heart into that because she was concerned about us growing up and becoming successful citizens in life ourselves. So I saw that but you really don’t put it into action until you get into life for yourself,” she said.
McLendon took pride in her dedication to helping her students succeed.
“Dedication doesn’t just come, it’s a practice. It’s something you’re going to learn to do. When I first started out, I didn’t put myself into it as much as I did in the latter part. I grew to love what I was doing, and I loved the people and the children.
“That allowed me to be more compassionate and put myself into what I was doing. I wanted them to be the best because they would be a reflection of me. This is why when they went from one grade to the next and even to the high school, the teachers there would always tell them, ‘I know you were one of Mrs. McLendon’s students because of how you present your work,’” she said.
She said the Community of Character initiative sets a good example for the community by highlighting good character.
“It’s a good thing that they’re doing because it allows people to know that we do have some good people in Orangeburg and in the world. There’s good in everybody, and a lot of times they don’t think that what they’re doing amounts to anything, but people are noticing it. It’s much needed and encourages them to do even more,” McLendon said.
