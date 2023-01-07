Teacher finds new way to help children

The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives.

The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings.

One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity to be the voice of a child who may have been abused or neglected and to make a positive difference in a child's life.”

The GAL program is a child-advocacy initiative that helps neglected and abused kids throughout South Carolina. It has volunteers who learn about the child, take information on the child's life and present recommendations to the court on what to do for the child’s well-being.

“Whenever I hear good news about a child's continued success from a parent or other family members, I'm really elated and grateful for having the opportunity to make a positive difference,” Haigler said.

“My voice as a guardian ad litem is an opportunity to respond to the needs of the children with love and hope,” Haigler said.

For her, it’s rewarding to help a child.

“My reward for helping a child in need is the joy in my heart. My spiritual upbringing taught me the importance of showing compassion,” Haigler said.

The program was created in 1984 by Cass Elias Carter in Columbia. According to its website, a study found that when a GAL volunteer is assigned to a child, 95% of children do not stay in long-term foster care and 90% never return to the child welfare system.

Haigler was inspired to join after a former student had to be relocated because needed resources weren’t in the area.

That led her to want to help out other kids in similar situations.

“I was saddened because South Carolina (Department of Social Services) could not find a therapeutic foster home for her. A few weeks later, I saw information on the guardian ad litem program and I decided I wanted to volunteer to make sure abandoned, abused or neglected children … had a voice,” Haigler said.

This path led to the two of them reuniting as Haigler was tasked with the child as her first case. It was an instant full-circle.

The child’s father was located and, after meeting DSS’s treatment plan, the child was returned to the custody of her father, Haigler said.

Haigler said volunteering helps her better understand children who are from unique and problematic backgrounds.

“I think my experience as a guardian has helped me to be a better teacher. As the guardian, I go into the children’s homes and see their physical environments. I speak to their parents, or their siblings, or other adults and actually see some of the struggles of children up close and personal,” Haigler said.

“It’s given me a greater understanding of why certain behaviors evidence themselves in school. This understanding gained as a guardian has helped me to be more empathetic as a teacher,” Haigler said.

As she continues her volunteering with the GAL program, she tries to recruit others to be a part of it and gain the happiness she gets from it.

“I always try to encourage others to volunteer whenever someone tells me they're looking for a volunteer opportunity. I tell them about the guardian ad litem program and the joy I feel when I meet the children involved in the cases,” Haigler said.

The GAL program provides yearlong training to those who want to be a guardian.

All applicants for the GAL program will undergo a background and reference check, then will be given special training. Experience with human services or the law is not necessary.

For more information on how you can become a volunteer guardian ad litem, contact David McAlhaney at 843-277-5849 or email David.McAlhaney@childadvocate.sc.gov. You can also visit GAL.SC.GOV