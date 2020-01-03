The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its Member Celebration and Awards Dinner from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 16.
The event will be held at the Klauber Building, 225 N. Parler Ave., St. George.
There will be cocktails at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7, and later, officials will welcome new board members and present awards. There will also be comedic entertainment.
You have free articles remaining.
The following awards will be presented: 2019 Business of the Year, 2019 Small Business of the Year, 2019 Not for Profit of the Year and 2019 Citizen of the Year.
Member tickets are $40. Those planning to attend should RSVP by Jan. 6 by calling the chamber office at 843-563-8187 or registering online at http://tri-crcc.com.
Sponsorships are available. Call Sandy for details at 843-563-8187. The chamber’s email address is tri-county@tri-crcc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.