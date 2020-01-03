{{featured_button_text}}

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its Member Celebration and Awards Dinner from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 16.

The event will be held at the Klauber Building, 225 N. Parler Ave., St. George.

There will be cocktails at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7, and later, officials will welcome new board members and present awards. There will also be comedic entertainment.

The following awards will be presented: 2019 Business of the Year, 2019 Small Business of the Year, 2019 Not for Profit of the Year and 2019 Citizen of the Year.

Member tickets are $40. Those planning to attend should RSVP by Jan. 6 by calling the chamber office at 843-563-8187 or registering online at http://tri-crcc.com.

Sponsorships are available. Call Sandy for details at 843-563-8187. The chamber’s email address is tri-county@tri-crcc.com.

