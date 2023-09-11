Colleton County Council Vice Chairman Phillip M. Taylor Sr. was elected to serve as president of the South Carolina Coalition of Black County Officials Board of Directors for a two-year term.

Taylor previously served as treasurer on the board, which is made up of Black county government officials from throughout South Carolina, for a term beginning in 2023.

“I look forward to leading the next phase of progress being made with county government officials throughout South Carolina,” Taylor said. “This is a great time to work with leaders of our coalition to ensure strong and resilient counties.

“Our coalition strengthens county leaders through collecting, analyzing, studying and distributing relevant information for the exchange of ideas and experiences between county officials. That sharing amongst colleagues helps bring resolve to complex issues within our state.”

SCCOBCO is a statewide organization that provides a platform for black elected and appointed officials throughout the state to collaborate with each other and advance their knowledge and skills for effective leadership and advocacy. The coalition’s board is composed of urban and rural leaders from all regions of the state and works to ensure programs and goals meet the diverse needs identified from a minority perspective.

Taylor has served on Colleton County Council since 2011 and is currently vice-chairman. He serves on the South Carolina Association of Counties Board of Directors, the Lowcountry Council of Governments Board of Directors and is vice chairman of the Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission.

In addition to Taylor, SCCOBCO Officers elected for 2023-2025 are Richland County Councilwoman Yvonne McBride for vice president, Jasper County Councilwoman Barbara B. Clark for second vice president, Dillion County Councilman Jamal Campbell for assistant secretary, Dorchester County Administrator Jason Ward for treasurer, Orangeburg County Clerk of Council Connie Portee for assistant treasurer, Hampton County Clerk of Council Aline Newton for secretary and Barnwell County Councilman David Kenner for chaplain. Richland County Councilman Derrick Pugh was re-elected to serve as chairman for the membership committee.

Portee also serves as the South Carolina Clerks to Council Association president and the president of the Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.