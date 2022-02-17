Taylor named police chief at SC State University

South Carolina State University has a new police chief and campus safety director.

Chief Timothy Taylor joined the university’s force as a captain and principal investigator in October 2021. He assumed the role of acting chief on Dec. 28, succeeding Joseph Nelson, and recently was named to the position on an ongoing basis.

“We are extremely happy to have Chief Taylor join our team as we continue to provide a safe and secure campus for faculty, staff, students and guests,” said Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson, SC State vice president for student affairs. “He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership to the position, coupled with a commitment to community policing and professionalism.”

As chief at SC State, Taylor is responsible for maintaining and ensuring a safe environment for students, faculty, staff, alumni and visitors on and around the college campus. His role includes developing and implementing safety policies, policies and upgrades. He also oversees the university‘s campus safety officers and fosters relationships with surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Prior to joining SC State, Taylor was chief of police in Perry, South Carolina.

Taylor began his law enforcement career with the Lake City, South Carolina, Police Department in 2008, obtained the rank of sergeant and was named the city’s officer of the year in 2009. In 2011, he joined the Andrews, South Carolina, force where he was a narcotics investigator, lieutenant over criminal investigations and assistant police chief before serving as acting chief. He was Andrews’ office of the year in 2012.

Taylor made history at the age of 28 as the youngest police chief ever in South Carolina. In 2014, he was named chief of police in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina. He also served the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office awhile as a school resource officer (SRO).

His certifications, certificates and professional development coursework include FBI South Carolina Command College, determining time of death investigations, SRO training. gangs training, narcotics criminal investigations, Cartel Mexican drug investigation training, internal affairs investigations, hostage negotiation training, and supervisor training levels 1, 2 and 3.

