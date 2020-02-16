Tax rebate recipients may receive 1099s, but don’t necessarily owe S.C. taxes

Thousands of taxpayers who received $50 tax rebates last year are receiving 1099s from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR).

But that doesn't mean they owe state taxes on the rebate.

What is a 1099?

Generally mailed in January each year, a 1099 is a record showing you received income from someone other than your employer. This form is used to calculate income to report on tax returns. A 1099-G is the form used by the SCDOR to notify taxpayers of refunds or rebates. If you received a South Carolina tax refund or rebate during 2019 and you itemized your deductions on your 2018 return, you should receive a 1099-G from the SCDOR.

To receive your South Carolina 1099 online next year, change your preferences on our free tax portal, MyDORWAY. Log into your account and click "Update 1099-G Mailing Preference" to receive future 1099s online.

Do you owe taxes on the rebate?

• If you claimed the standard deduction on your 2018 federal return, you will not report 2018 state Income Tax refunds, including the $50 rebate, in your gross income on your 2019 federal return.