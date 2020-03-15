Tate named new USC provost

William F. "Bill" Tate IV, the dean of the graduate school and vice provost for graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis, was selected as the new executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at University of South Carolina recently.

Tate was approved unanimously by the university’s board of trustees following the recommendation of President Bob Caslen. Tate was selected among three finalists who visited the Columbia campus in February following a comprehensive national search. He becomes first African American provost in UofSC’s history. He will begin in July.

“Bill Tate is a game-changer. He’s the ideal academic leader to inspire our faculty and students, and I’m excited about the vision and passion he brings to our administrative team,” Caslen said.

Caslen also thanked Tayloe Harding, interim provost and dean of the UofSC School of Music, for his continued service in the role until Tate arrives this summer.