Taste of Orangeburg returns; Boo Bash also planned for Sunday

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association is bringing the community together with food, fun and fellowship with a scarecrow contest, Boo Bash and the return of the Taste of Orangeburg after two years.

“We have something for the toddler up to the elderly and everything in between. We try to make sure everybody enjoys themselves when it comes down to downtown events,” DORA Executive Director Candice Roberson said.

DORA’s Taste of Orangeburg and second annual Boo Bash will both be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

Games and goodies will be available for kids with the Boo Bash. Local downtown businesses will be open for shopping and trick or treating. There will also be music.

DORA Promotions Coordinator Ashley Bryan said, “It’s a gathering of local vendors basically giving people who come a sampling of what Orangeburg has to offer, whether it be through food or the local amenities that are coming in.”

“We’ll have the (Regional Medical Center’s) Pink Ribbon Foundation, and we’ve got a couple of student programs. Anyone who’s coming in can ask questions about resources that they may not know about,” Bryan said.

She continued, “We’re also offering where kids can come in in costume. There will be a costume contest for both adults and children that they’ll get to participate in. We just got the trophies in for that.”

Roberson said the traditional Taste of Orangeburg will be offering the community a sampling of what local businesses have to offer.

The event celebrated its 23rd year in 2019 and was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roberson is delighted about bringing the event back after a two-year absence.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to bring the Taste of Orangeburg back to the community and to be able to come together. We’ve had so many successful events where the Orangeburg community has been able to get back together and fellowship and enjoy all the great things that we have within the City of Orangeburg,” Roberson said.

“It’s going to be a great Sunday. We have good weather on tap. It’s going to be the perfect day to come out and have lunch and fellowship with your friends and neighbors and get ready for the holiday season that’s coming up,” she said.

DORA tokens will be used to purchase the variety of treats at the Taste of Orangeburg this year rather than tear-off tickets that were used in the past.

“We’re are continuing with our DORA tokens. So whenever you come to Taste of Orangeburg, you will be buying a token rather than buying your tickets for $1 (each). The tokens are two for $5, and the menus will reflect the token price,” she said.

“The tokens can be used at any downtown event. So if you don’t use it all, you can save it for next time. It’s our own downtown currency,” Roberson said.

Vendors at the Taste of Orangeburg this year include:

• Buck Ridge Plantation with shrimp and grits and chicken perlo

• Orangeburg Country Club with gumbo and rice and meatloaf sliders

• Ms. Tooky’s with Southern food and sides, including stone stew and macaroni

• Original House of Pizza with Greek salad with house dressing, lasagna and spanakopita

• Tulio’s with pizza slides and fettucine alfredo

• Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning with turkey legs

• Randolph Artisan Italian Ice & Gelato with pineapple cups, gelato and Italian ice

DORA's annual Scarecrows on Russell Street contest is also running through Nov. 4, with participating scarecrows displayed on the 1100, 1200 and 1300 Blocks of Russell Street.

The public is asked to vote for their favorite entries. Voting is taking place via Facebook through Nov. 3.

Winners of first place and people's choice awards will receive a prize. Winners will be announced Friday, Nov. 4.