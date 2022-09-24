Taste of Orangeburg is back; DORA to celebrate fall season with 3 events

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will celebrate the fall season with the annual Scarecrows on Russell Street Contest from Oct. 10 to Nov. 4; Downtown Boo Bash from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22; and the Taste of Orangeburg from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Scarecrow artists can be of all ages and include individuals, businesses, schools, students and civic groups. Participating scarecrows will be displayed on the 1100, 1200 and 1300 Blocks of Russell Street.

“Let your imagination run wild as you create that scarecrow you have always wanted to make,” Executive Director Candice Roberson said. “We could see a straw ballerina, pirate, lawyer, pharmacist, or one of your favorite Hocus Pocus witches hanging out in Downtown Orangeburg for the next couple of weeks.”

Participants are reminded that scarecrows should be family friendly – whimsical, humorous or mischievous but not frightening. It is free to participate but registration is required. To register, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/DORA13/_2022DowntownScarecrowContest2.

Display locations will be assigned and confirmed at time of registration. All entries must be in place by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. All entries will be on display to the public until Nov. 4. The public will be asked to vote for their favorite entries. Voting will take place via Facebook from Oct.13 through Nov. 3. Winners will be announced on Nov. 4.

The second annual Downtown Boo Bash will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The 1100 block of Russell Street will be shut down, so local resources will be out to share games and goodies with the kids. Local downtown businesses will be open for shopping and trick or treating. If you are a local business who would like to promote what you have to offer Orangeburg, please fill out the form https://www.cognitoforms.com/DORA13/_2022BooBash. We will be “Painting the Downtown Pink” in support of the Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund. Please come out and shop local!

The Taste of Orangeburg is back! After 2 years away, we are finally able to come together and enjoy a meal at the Downtown Market Pavilion from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct.. 23.

Orangeburg restaurants will be selling “taste-size” menu items to show you what they have to offer. There will be live music and entertainment. If you want to sign up as a vendor, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/DORA13/TasteOfOrangeburg.