Taste of Orangeburg, Boo Bash today

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association’s Taste of Orangeburg and Boo Bash will both be held from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

Games and goodies will be available for kids with the Boo Bash. Local downtown businesses will be open for shopping and trick or treating. There will also be music.

The Taste of Orangeburg will offer the community a sampling of what local businesses have to offer.

DORA tokens will be used to purchase the variety of treats at the Taste of Orangeburg instead of the tear-off tickets that were used in the past. The tokens are two for $5, and the menus will reflect the token price.

Vendors at the Taste of Orangeburg this year include:

• Buck Ridge Plantation with shrimp and grits and chicken perlo

• Orangeburg Country Club with gumbo and rice and meatloaf sliders

• Ms. Tooky’s with Southern food and sides, including stone stew and macaroni

• Original House of Pizza with Greek salad with house dressing, lasagna and spanakopita

• Tulio’s with pizza slides and fettucine alfredo

• Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning with turkey legs

• Randolph Artisan Italian Ice & Gelato with pineapple cups, gelato and Italian ice