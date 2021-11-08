Tanker truck crashes into Orangeburg County convenience store

Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Legrand Smoak Boulevard, where a tanker truck went into a convenience store.

The driver of the truck says the tank is not leaking, but emergency officials are working to confirm that, according to Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley. Staley was unsure what the tanker was hauling.

Staley said the site was evacuated because of structural concerns. No other evacuations are underway.

This story will be updated.

