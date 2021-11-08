 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tanker truck crashes into Orangeburg County convenience store
0 comments
breaking featured

Tanker truck crashes into Orangeburg County convenience store

{{featured_button_text}}
tanker

Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Legrand Smoak Boulevard, where a tanker truck went into a convenience store.

 WENDY J. CRIDER, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Legrand Smoak Boulevard, where a tanker truck went into a convenience store.

The driver of the truck says the tank is not leaking, but emergency officials are working to confirm that, according to Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley. Staley was unsure what the tanker was hauling.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Staley said the site was evacuated because of structural concerns. No other evacuations are underway.

This story will be updated.

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
1
3
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Basquiat and Warhol among highlights of Christie's auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News