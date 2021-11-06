Tale of 2 cemeteries: Citizens express concerns about upkeep of Belleville Memorial Gardens

A call placed to Crestlawn/Belleville was answered by an individual who said she would pass this reporter's information to the correct personnel. This reporter was later given the name of a spokesperson for the company and a message was left but not immediately returned.

Cummings said he has been told by cemetery officials that the condition of the cemetery is based on a number of factors, including COVID, staff turnover, staff inadequacy, equipment, changes in management and leadership, the weather, etc.

"However, because of the differences that one is historically Black and the other is historically white, I must use critical thinking not to discount the possibility that this too possibly is a contributing factor," Cummings said. "Why the difference in maintenance of the two properties with the same owner?"

Cummings said he has emailed and called cemetery management and there have been some positive measures taken.

"There is slight improvement but much more that should be done 'perpetually,' " Cummings said in the email. "It should be noted that Jasmine Williams at Crestlawn has been trying to do all she can to make change, which is not in her power to do so."