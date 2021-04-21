Taking wild turkey eggs is illegal

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is frequently contacted concerning wild turkey nests that appear to be abandoned, resulting in concern for the welfare of the nest and eggs.

Some people have the desire to take the eggs and attempt to hatch them, however, it is against the law to rob any wild turkey nests or to possess wild turkey eggs.

In South Carolina, nesting by wild turkeys typically begins in mid-April and continues through May, with most poults hatching by mid-June. Farmers who are cutting and baling hay are likely to see the nests/eggs as turkeys nest around the same time.

Although hens are occasionally killed by the equipment, many times they are simply flushed from the nest and typically do not return because there is no cover left in the field once the hay is cut.

Hens also continue to roost in trees as normal while laying and do not begin continuous incubation until all egg laying is complete. That being the case, finding an unattended turkey nest is not uncommon. Once again, concern for the welfare of the nest and eggs leads individuals to take the eggs and attempt to care for them.