Taiwan donates 92,000 surgical masks to S.C.

State agencies involved with the delivery, receipt and warehousing of the masks include the Secretary of State’s Office, Emergency Management Division, and United States Rep. Joe Wilson of the 2nd Congressional District.

“The Republic of China (Taiwan) and the State of South Carolina have enjoyed a fruitful sister-state relationship since 1981,” South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond said. “South Carolina businesses, leaders, and students have reaped the benefits of commercial, cultural and educational exchanges. Now our physicians and sick will benefit as well. I look forward to more opportunities where our states can share ideas and experiences.”

“For several months the SCEMD Logistics Team has been working diligently to get critical supplies like personal protective equipment into the state for our healthcare workers and first responders,” said Kim Stenson, director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. “We are greatly humbled by this generous donation of surgical masks by the people of Taiwan. This gift comes at precisely the right time to best help our families and communities across South Carolina.”

“I am grateful to Taiwan for this generous donation and for SCEMD for coordinating this important donation,” Congressman Wilson said. “In this time of incredible uncertainty, international partnership is very important, and I am thankful to see this success in South Carolina.”