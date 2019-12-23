It was a year filled with career accolades for South Carolina State University head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough.
In his 18th season at the helm, Pough passed his former coach Willie Jeffries to become the winningest coach in program history.
Pough was named the MEAC Coach of the Year and BOXTOROW Co-Coach of the Year.
Pough’s team also achieved some success during the 2019 season. The Bulldogs finished 8-3 overall and 6-2 in MEAC play.
The Bulldogs shared the MEAC championship with 6-2 North Carolina A&T.
Pough now has seven MEAC championships.
“This year just kind of came out of the blue,” Pough said. “I thought we’d be pretty good.”
Pough is focused on the 2020 season and said he is impressed with the team’s returning talent.
“I’m excited about what this team can be next year. It looks like I’ll probably be back next year for another year, and with that being the case, we’ve got a good young group of players returning,” Pough said.
“When you’ve got a quarterback, let me tell you what, you’ve got a shot,” Pough said in reference to redshirt freshman quarterback Cory Fields.
Fields was named MEAC Rookie of the Year.
“Cory Fields is going to be pretty good and we’ll continue to use Tyrece Nick to do some things and play him all over the place,” Pough said. “We’ve got a big wide receiver, Shaq Davis. I think he’s a sure-fire NFL kind of guy. We’ve got a couple of offensive line kids, young kids, I’m excited about.”
“I want to be in the Celebration Bowl one time before I get done,” Pough said. “That’s kind of the big goal at this point as far as for this coming year.”
