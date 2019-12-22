T&D TOP 10 OF 2019: Presidential candidates stop in Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg has attracted many of the Democratic candidates during the past year.

In 2019, over half of the candidates held a campaign event in Orangeburg. That field has included 28 candidates.

Some candidates have held large events, such as CNN’s Town Hall Event featuring Cory Booker. Others have held small-scale events, such as Marianne Williamson and former candidate Wayne Messam.

Democratic candidates view Orangeburg as a critical campaign stop because of the county’s large Democratic presence and African-American population.

“Orangeburg is one of the rare counties in the state that’s got a complete Democratic majority as far as local elected officials. All of them are Democrats,” Orangeburg County Democratic Party Chairman Kenny Glover said.

Glover credited the presence of young voters in the county, specifically those on the campuses of Claflin and South Carolina State universities, as an additional factor in attracting the candidates to the county.

“We’ve got the two HBCUs here and Orangeburg County’s got a reputation of being able to turn out voters in the primary and general election,” Glover said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Marianne Williamson and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are the current candidates who have campaigned in Orangeburg.

Former candidates Sen. Kamala Harris, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also held events in Orangeburg before ending their campaigns.

With the Feb.29 Democratic primary less than 100 days away, several candidates are expected to return to Orangeburg before the voters head to the polls.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5516.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

