After years of discussion, Orangeburg County’s three school districts became the single Orangeburg County School District in 2019.
"Consolidation works," Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said.
"It has proven to be very positive and much needed for the Orangeburg County community,” he said. "Having a centralized school system will help to afford all students in our county an opportunity for access and success."
Lawmakers approved legislation in 2017 requiring the merger of the county’s three school districts into one by July 2019.
The districts began to operate as one on July 1. Students started the first day of school on Aug. 19.
Meanwhile, the process of consolidation continues.
"We are working diligently to pull together all the systems from three different areas into one," Johnson said. "This will be a continual work as we strive to improve programs and maximize pathways for students."
The year began with Dr. Zona W. Jefferson serving as interim superintendent. Jefferson was a veteran educator of 39 years in the Sumter School District.
Under Jefferson's leadership, the county began building up a new school district -- including the hiring of a new administrative team, teachers and support service staff.
The school district named Dr. Darrell Johnson to take over the position after Jefferson left. She was planning to serve only through June 2019.
Johnson, the former Greenwood School District 50 superintendent, will hold the position until June 30, 2020. Johnson has 32 years of experience in education.
Under Johnson's leadership, hiring of district personnel and teachers continued, along with the implementation of districtwide policies and the creation of a districtwide website.
As the academic year began, a number of schools saw their heating, ventilation and cooling systems fail, requiring the district to immediately address those needs.
Also, about 70 drivers walked off the job Sept. 30 because of a change in bus driver compensation.
Before Orangeburg County’s three school districts were combined into one, some drivers were paid for the estimated length of their route based on GPS calculations. The new school district has been paying drivers for actual time spent driving a bus.
The change was not communicated to the bus drivers, causing many to go on strike and leaving parents scrambling to find rides for their children on the day of the walkout.
Payroll issues were also related to computer glitches in the system. The district took steps to ensure the errors do not occur in the future.
The issue also prompted the formation of a committee including six drivers representing all areas of the county, district transportation supervisors, principals and human resources, finance and auxiliary services representatives.
The district decided to follow the compensation plan currently in place in the Richland County School District 1, which allows bus drivers to complete other jobs, in addition to their driving duties, in order to work 30 hours each week.
Reaching the 30-hour threshold allows drivers to qualify for benefits not available if they worked fewer than 30 hours per week.
The district has continued its efforts to bring uniformity to the schools.
In November, district staff presented trustees with a curricula update, noting the district is working to ensure it has uniform curricula for grades K-8.
In December, trustees were still giving final approval to school district policies on field trips, dress codes and holidays and absences.
Orangeburg County School District trustees approved a $134.2 million operating budget this summer. Looking at last year, the combined general fund budgets of the three former districts was $129.5 million.
The overall millage for the single school district is 220 mills. The total general operating millage for the school district is 178 mills and the debt service is 42 mills.
County officials say the average county taxpayer will experience an overall decrease in property and vehicle taxes. Commercial business owners also saw a net decrease in taxes.
In the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5, taxes increased about $40 on a $100,000 home. On a $25,000 vehicle, taxes decreased about $46.95.
On a $100,000 commercial business in the former District 5, taxes dropped on average about $187.80.
In the former OCSD3, taxes declined on average by about $88.80 on a $100,000 owner-occupied home. They went down about $69 on a $25,000 vehicle.
In the former OCSD3, taxes on a $100,000 commercial business dropped about $276.
In the former OCSD4, taxes declined $36 on a $100,000 primary residence and $27.30 on a $25,000 vehicle.
On a $100,000 commercial business, taxes decreased $109.20.
School officials remain bullish on 2020.
"The future looks bright for Orangeburg County School District," Johnson said. "There are a lot of opportunities for the innovation of technology, career readiness and academia. There will be increased opportunities for families and communities to get more involved in the growth of the school district and the progression this new merger can bring. We are one!"
