The year 2019 was one of transition, celebration and new beginnings for Claflin University.
The state’s oldest historically black college or university celebrated 150 years of existence and had a change in leadership.
Dr. Henry N. Tisdale retired as president of the university after leading his alma mater for 25 years.
During his tenure, Tisdale was able to add new degree programs to the university’s catalog and orchestrate record-setting fundraising campaigns.
The university also constructed new dorms and buildings under Tisdale's leadership, including the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex that opened in February.
Claflin is consistently recognized as one of the top 10 HBCUs in the country.
During homecoming in November, the university’s science research center was renamed the Henry N. Tisdale Molecular Science Research Center. Goff Avenue was also renamed Tisdale Avenue in his honor.
After a quiet search, the university’s board of trustees announced in June that Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack would be Tisdale’s successor. He took office in August.
At his introductory press conference in June, Warmack said, “I’m coming behind a living legend." Claflin's ninth president came to Orangeburg after five years as president at Harris-Stowe University in St. Louis.
He said he will build on the foundation built by his predecessors.
“Claflin is on an amazing trajectory,” he said. “The theoretical framework is here. Great things are there.”
Warmack said his goal is to transition the university from great to excellent.
He and his family have been well received, Warmack said.
“The Claflin University family has welcomed me with open arms. The board of trustees, students, faculty and staff and alumni have all played a major part in helping my family and I make a smooth transition into the Orangeburg community,” Warmack said.
The university has completed its first semester under Warmack’s leadership, and will now focus on spring and fall 2020.
“In 2020, we will continue to have a laser focus on academic excellence and develop new strategic student success initiatives that prepare our scholars to be global visionary leaders,” Warmack said.
Prior to his years at Harris-Stowe, Warmack served as the senior vice president of administration and student services at Bethune-Cookman University.
Warmack also served as associate dean of students at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and held positions at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, and Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, his alma mater.
