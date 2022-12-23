T&D TOP 10 OF 2022/No. 8: Facilities improving for veterans; Orangeburg clinic opens, nursing home planned

A planned, $87.4 million nursing home for veterans will provide needed care and a significant economic impact in Orangeburg County, officials say.

“I am very pleased to say that we are on track for the establishment of a veterans nursing home in Orangeburg County. The state this year, in the FY 22-23 budget, allocated $30 million, which is our portion as a part of the application process,” said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

“I'm pleased to have the state support of this very worthwhile effort. I'm excited to be able to have this kind of resource available for veterans in this multi-county area because it will serve veterans in not just Orangeburg County, but Berkeley, Bamberg. At least about four or five different counties will be served by this,” she said.

Officials announced in January 2022 that they’re planning to build the new veteran’s nursing home in Orangeburg County.

In September, the community welcomed the opening of the new Orangeburg outpatient office of the Columbia Veterans Affairs Health System.

The new, $13.8 million Orangeburg Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located a 151 Magnolia Village Parkway, is nearly four times the size of the previous one at just under 24,000 square feet.

The development of new facilities for veterans ranks as the eighth story among The T&D’s Top 10 stories of 2022.

The planned State Veterans Nursing Home is expected to address the needs of veterans who will reach retirement age in the next two decades.

The home will be funded by the federal and state governments as part of the VA State Home Construction Grant Program.

“Up to 65% of the construction cost would be funded by a federal VA construction grant. The balance would be funded by the state of South Carolina,” said Mark W. Binkley, executive project manager at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

Because South Carolina has already appropriated its share of the cost, it will receive a higher priority for the eventual federal grant funding, Binkley said.

The project is expected to be included in the federal fiscal year 2024 VA priority list, which could be released in late January or February.

“Because Congressional appropriations for the VA construction grant program vary widely from year to year, it’s very difficult to project more than a couple years in advance as to when funding may be available for a particular project,” Binkley said.

He continued, “Another recent factor is that the rapid rise in construction costs and construction costs projections mean that projects on the VA’s waiting list are getting more and more expensive, which can translate to fewer projects being able to be funded in a particular year.

“Nevertheless, federal fiscal year 2031 is a fair estimate this far out.”

The SCDMH recommended the new veterans home be built in the county.

The recommendation followed a request from the state’s Joint Bond Review Committee that the department determine the need for additional state veterans homes.

Cobb-Hunter, who sits on the JBRC, said the idea of bringing a veterans nursing home to Orangeburg County has been years in the making and that a decision on the location of the facility has not yet been made.

“The idea of locating a veterans nursing home was suggested to me years ago by the late Howard Metcalf, who was at that time state Veterans Affairs director. He suggested that Orangeburg would be a good location given the number of veterans in Orangeburg County and the surrounding areas. I looked into it and agreed and started trying to secure one. This has been something that's been going on for several years now," she said.

She continued, "The decision by the Joint Bond Review (Committee) to select Orangeburg as the site was one that was years in the making. The thing that is important to remember here is this is a federal process, and that means there will not be a nursing home built overnight.

“We are in the process of going through the application, meeting federal requirements – all the back and forth that is associated with building a federal facility. So we are a few years away from actual construction."

Cobb-Hunter said the establishment of a veterans nursing home “further adds to the quality of life for our veterans.”

“It's important to me. Both my dad and my father-in-law were veterans, and I just think given the sacrifice and the service to this country, that anything we can do to make life easier for veterans as they move into their senior years, or are in need of nursing home care, we ought to do it. I'm glad Orangeburg County will have such a facility," she said.

Cobb-Hunter said the facility will also provide potential workforce development opportunities.

“I’m talking about creating partnerships with our local colleges and universities, offering placement for students. There are a number of opportunities that such a facility would offer from a research and workforce development standpoint,” she said.

Binkley said, “In addition to the benefits to the veterans in need of nursing care and their families of having a state of the art, and affordable, nursing care facility nearby, as with any sizable health care facility, there will be a positive economic impact for the community both during the construction, as well as subsequently from the employment opportunities the nursing home will offer.”