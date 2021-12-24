T&D TOP 10 OF 2021/NO. 7 – Population declines shift districts; House, Senate lines change for local voters

The decline in The T&D Region’s population has changed its political landscape.

Lawmakers have re-drawn S.C. House maps to place two local lawmakers in the same district: Reps. Jerry Govan and Russell Ott.

Also, Senate District 39 has lost portions of Orangeburg County and has gained population in Berkeley County. The district is represented by Sen. Vernon Stephens. D-Bowman.

Some local lawmakers speculate it will be difficult for an Orangeburg County resident to retain the Senate seat because of the new, heavy Berkeley County Republican constituency.

The new S.C. House and Senate maps have been signed into law and are already facing lawsuits from the NAACP and ACLU. They claim the public has not had enough time to review the maps.

The redistricting process and its impact on The T&D Region is number 7 on The T&D's list of the top 10 stories of 2021.

The numbers

The new districts are based on 2020 U.S. Census numbers.

South Carolina grew by 10.7% over the last decade to more than 5.1 million people. But that growth was lopsided, with many more of the 500,000 new people moving to areas along the coast, around Greenville or in the South Carolina suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina.

If S.C. House districts were redrawn to have equal populations, the ideal population would be about 41,278. State redistricting guidelines called for the new districts to deviate less than 5% from that number.

S.C. House District 93

The most significant impact of the redistricting process has been the placement of Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter’s House District 66 in York County, just south of Charlotte.

House District 95 was redrawn to include Cobb Hunter, D- Orangeburg.

But Govan, D-Orangeburg, is no longer included in his House District 95. Instead, he’s been placed in House District 93, represented by Ott, D-St. Matthews.

The redrawn District 93 includes all of Calhoun County, the northeast part of the city of Orangeburg including the Brookdale area, North and Woodford. The district also includes portions of Lexington County such as eastern Gaston and the Swansea area.

Govan and Ott could face each other in the Democratic primary in 2022. Filing for the 2022 elections are held in March.

Govan says he has not made a decision about his plans for 2022.

“I think it is too early to get into that,” he said. “I have not given any serious thought about this from the standpoint of politics, but more or less my concern is being about the people in Orangeburg County that I have had the privilege of representing for such a time and really trying to do what is best to keep the community of Orangeburg protected as opposed how it might affect me personally.”

“We will make some hard and difficult decisions, but whatever decision we make it will put God first, family and the people we proudly represented, many of them who will lose in terms of the way the lines are drawn,” Govan continued.

Win or lose, run or not, Govan says he will continue to serve.

“I will not stop,” he said. “I have never shied away from helping people regardless of whether they are in my district or not. I feel like I have a spiritual call to serve. That is the way I have lived my life and I will continue to do so.”

Ott says he plans on running for re-election next year. He has represented the district for the past eight years.

“I have served as the assistant minority (Democratic) leader in the House for the last five years and I’m proud of what our caucus represents and the many accomplishments that we have been a part of,” Ott said. “I do consider myself an ‘issues first’ representative.”

The new District 93 map has 41,160 individuals, with 32,233 from the old District 93 and 7,320 from the old District 95. Another 1,607 individuals are from the former Districts 96, 88 and 91.

Looking more closely at the new District 93, Govan that as Lexington County continues to grow, it could mean a challenge for a Democrat to get re-elected in 2030.

But Govan says he believes Orangeburg County will also grow, noting there have been economic development announcements in the current District 95 and the lower end of the county will see growth creep up from Dorchester County.

Ott says he will not change his approach, no matter how the maps have changed.

“I am proud to have called this diverse part of our state home for my entire life,” he said. “I’m acutely aware of both our advantages and our challenges.

“My commitment has always been to give a voice to everyone I represent regardless of where they live, the color of their skin, or what party they choose to affiliate with. I’m confident that the folks that live in District 93 will continue to elect someone that understands the importance of that pledge.”

Govan questions remap

Govan has been on the forefront of challenging the new district maps, saying the maps “crack” Orangeburg’s community of interest and gerrymanders those communities into counties such as Bamberg, Barnwell and Allendale that have nothing in common with Orangeburg.

Govan has said District 95 historically has been an urban and suburban Orangeburg district, but those areas have been lumped in with District 90, which is represented by Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.

Under the remapping, Bamberg would represent a large majority of Orangeburg's 13,000 residents, while Cobb-Hunter would represent the southeastern portion of the city.

“District 95 has always been a suburban and urban area. … It is a community of interest surrounding about a three-mile radius of the city of Orangeburg, which consists of about 60% of the population. They destroyed a community of interest,” Govan said.

According to the redrawn maps, the new District 90 has 40,268 people. About 21,103 are from the former House District 95, 13,311 are from the former District 90 and 5,854 are from the former District 66.

Under the new maps, House District 90 retains all of Bamberg County. In addition to picking up a good portion of the city of Orangeburg, it will also include the Edisto area, Cordova and Cope.

The district lost all representation in Barnwell and Colleton counties.

Govan specifically pointed out that while the new District 90 will include about 13,311 individuals from Bamberg County, it will include about 26,957 from Orangeburg County.

Bamberg sat on the House redistricting ad hoc committee and the House Judiciary Committee, which were responsible for much of the redistricting process.

Govan proposed combining Bamberg, Allendale and Barnwell counties into one district in order to maintain a community of interest for those counties. His proposals to have the maps redrawn all failed to pass.

Govan said the new maps violate the traditional redistricting criteria, such as the splitting of counties into a number House districts.

He said Orangeburg County is split among four House districts.

“We have had four, but they destroyed a community of interest in terms of an entire House district to do it,” Govan said. “They didn't have to do that.”

Govan also said one of the redistricting criteria is not to split precincts. He said in Orangeburg County alone, there are eight split precincts and all of them are in the former House District 95.

“They cannibalized House District 95 and created more splits,” Govan said. “They ignored the input from the public because obviously the decision was already made despite the city, the county and concerned citizens who signed petitions.

“The committee ignored every last one of those concerns and did what they wanted to do. It was already in motion.”

Cobb-Hunter said, “I can and do appreciate the historic significance and the concern of those who still have the decades-long view that 95 is a city-based district.

“However, the facts are that the city has always been included in District 94 and later, District 66, and I have worked with city officials and administrators from the onset of my legislative service and don’t see that changing.”

Cobb-Hunter noted when she was elected in January 1992, the district number had been changed to 66 and expanded to include Dorchester and Colleton counties.

In 2000, based on the census count, Cobb-Hunter dropped Dorchester and Colleton counties. The loss of population in 2020 made it clear that changes had to be made to the district, she said.

“In order to maintain two resident Orangeburg legislators, I made the decision to go back into Dorchester County to preserve two resident Orangeburg legislators,” Cobb-Hunter said. “Subsequently, Rep. Ott and I drew maps that would move me back into Dorchester County and split Orangeburg County between Rep. Ott and Rep. Govan,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter said the maps were drawn based on the understanding that District 91 Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell, would not be seeking re-election. That would have allowed Rep. Bamberg to draw Allendale and a part of Barnwell County into his district.

“All of that changed when Rep. Hosey decided to seek re-election after all,” Cobb-Hunter said. “I’m looking forward to representing the residents of the new district and hopefully gain their support in my efforts to continue to serve in the House.”

Cobb-Hunter said the maps could have been drawn to protect incumbents and keep communities of interest together. Working with the South Carolina Democratic Party, maps were drawn that did just that.

“The reality is that redistricting is a political process and politics have prevailed in each of the redistricting efforts that I have participated in,” she said. “Unfortunately, South Carolina is the only state that does not have laws governing its redistricting process.”

Cobb-Hunter and Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, had pushed for an independent commission to draw district lines rather than legislators. The idea did not have any traction in the General Assembly.

Ott voted against the House redistricting plan.

“It was very apparent, from my perspective, that the plan was partisan motivated,” Ott said. “There was example after example, from across the state, that showed the Republican majority packing districts to ensure their numbers would grow moving forward.”

“This is not good for South Carolina,” Ott said. “I believe the citizens of our state are best served when there are checks and balances in place, and competing ideas are able to be truly debated. This has not been the case in South Carolina for some time and these maps will make it very hard for that to happen moving forward.”

To make matters somewhat more complicated, the House district maps were online for several weeks before an 11th hour change occurred during the third and final reading of the maps.

Each district changed slightly, but the District 90 map no longer included Norway, Neeses, Livingston and Rowesville.

“These are subtle changes that somehow mysteriously took place,” Govan said. He added, “this has been going on throughout the entire process. It is almost like there has been some manipulation behind the scenes. It is pretty obvious. There are some questionable activities that have occurred.”

Bamberg defended the new maps as a solid plan for the region and explained the late mapping change.

“It was a change as part of a larger amendment,” Bamberg said. The change was related to other districts and “not directed at 90.”

“But a change anywhere has a trickle effect on the mapping,” he said.

Bamberg downplayed his influence in the process, noting "I am one of 124 House members, 25 on the Judiciary and then on the ad hoc committee. If I was that powerful to do it all by myself, I should be getting 100% of the vote every election.”

“This map was not drawn for me or any other member of the House – it was drawn for the long-term benefits of the people here, based on the population distribution in our state according to the census,” he said.

Bamberg said the reason Colleton and Barnwell counties are no longer in District 90 is the need to make Barnwell County whole, “in the wake of population loss and the substantial impact of population shifts along the coast on Colleton County.”

The district had no presence in Orangeburg County for the past ten years, although it has included portions of Orangeburg County in the past.

“Based on our population distribution, it made sense for House District 90 to move back into Orangeburg County, just as it did prior to the last redistricting cycle,” Bamberg said. “Personally, I feel right at home representing the people of Orangeburg.

“I have spent my entire life back and forth between Bamberg and Orangeburg, my mother worked for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years and today I run a business in the City of Orangeburg.”

“I love Orangeburg and I look forward to fighting for the people here, just as I have been fighting for my constituents since I was first elected,” Bamberg continued.

In some ways, the new District 90 will make it more possible he and others could face a strong Democratic challenger, he said.

“Does that increase the likelihood that my colleagues and I will face primary challengers?” Bamberg said. “Sure, but that is ultimately a good thing. It’s not about making seats ‘redder’ or ‘bluer,’ it is about making sure that people can elect representatives who know and love their community.”

Bamberg called redistricting, “one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done.”

“In addition to the hundreds of hours of work put into the process, it was also emotionally draining, in that I knew that it was impossible to satisfy everyone,” he said.

“It is difficult knowing that people you consider friends feel like you turned your back on them, just for doing the best you could with what you had to work with,” Bamberg said. “However, the committee owed a duty to the people – not other politicians – and I believe I fulfilled my duty. Unfortunately, there is no perfect way to do redistricting, but we should not let the perfect be the enemy of good.”

Impact on region

Govan believes the redistricting plan will negatively impact the entire region.

“This is not the time for us to have weakened our political representation in terms of Columbia and from a seniority standpoint and experience standpoint,” Govan said. “We are one of the few areas that can stand to lose the most in this cycle of redistricting.”

“Orangeburg County has been blessed with one of the most senior delegations in the South Carolina House,” he said.

If Orangeburg County were to lose a resident representative and a resident senator, it would be a “tremendous hit.”

Bamberg said while some may not agree, he believes the redistricting process has actually strengthened the position of the region in Columbia.

“Despite its declining population in a state that is growing overall while simultaneously becoming more conservative, our area has improved its position as a Democratic stronghold in the state. Each House district is a majority-minority district, thereby amplifying the minority voice at the state House, and each seat will remain that way for the next decade,” he said. “The new districts better tie local communities of interest together in a way that will benefit our area.”

Govan says while the minority voice locally may improve, that’s not the case statewide. He says there’s little doubt in his mind that there will be a decrease in minority presence in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

“The packing of districts to create a super majority-minority districts and the population drops will mean there could be net loss of four to six Democratic House seats,” he said.

“Some of those might be majority-minority areas represented by white Democrats or black Democrats,” he said. “There will be a widening gap. It will become a much more partisan body.”

Cobb-Hunter said the Orangeburg area lost population, so it was going to be affected by redistricting

“I hope energy will be put, starting now, on preparing for the 2030 Census so we are not in the position of seeing further regression in the county,” she said.

Bamberg said the true impact of the redistricting process on The T&D Region will be driven by the strength of the voices in the Statehouse and how respected those voices are in Columbia.

“As Democrats in South Carolina, our ability to get things done in state government is linked directly to our ability to work across the aisle with Republicans (and vice versa), as that party controls two-thirds of the General Assembly,” Bamberg said. “Length of service for sitting elected officials does not, in and of itself, equate to a more effective voice.

“What matters most is whether a representative has the right ideas and a strong track record as someone who can work well with others on the challenges we face.”

Bamberg said under the new maps, the T&D Region area could be served by three ranking members of the two most powerful committees in the House: Ways & Means, which handles the state’s budget, and Judiciary, which handles 60% of all legislation filed. Hosey and Cobb-Hunter are on Ways and Means, while Bamberg is on Judiciary.

He also noted Ott’s role as assistant House minority leader, and Govan’s role as a ranking member on the Education and Public Works Committee.

Cobb-Hunter echoed Bamberg's assessment, noting she too is not concerned about losing a voice in Columbia.

As for rural interests, Bamberg said redistricting will have a positive impact.

“Many of the challenges with redistricting stem from the fact that our rural populations are shrinking, compared to urban populations that are growing in other parts of the state,” Bamberg said. “After this process, there is sure to be more bipartisan efforts to strengthen rural communities in South Carolina and I will work hard to make sure that our area gets its fair share of support from our state government.”

Ott says he is pleased that, “Calhoun County was kept whole” in the redistricting process.

“That was one of my priorities going into this process, and that was accomplished. This will ensure that the collaboration between Calhoun and Orangeburg counties will continue to flourish through our technical college and the Regional Medical Center,” he said.

He is also confident the T&D Region will still have a voice in Columbia.

“Our region as a whole is too important to be ignored,” Ott said.

House districts

The newly redrawn District 95 has 40,416 residents, with 27,401 from District 66; 9,427 from the former District 97 (in Colleton and Dorchester counties); 2,651 from the former House District 95 and 937 from the former House District 102 in Dorchester County.

It covers the Suburban 3 precinct and includes Rowesville, Branchville, Bowman, Holly Hill, Eutawville, Vance, Santee and Elloree. In Dorchester County, the new district includes Reevesville, St. George and Grover.

Cobb-Hunter says “voices of color” have been strengthened in Dorchester County specifically.

Cobb-Hunter says it has perhaps gotten a little more challenging to elect a Democrat in the district.

“The changes reduce the Black voting age population from 63% to 56% and the addition of a couple of the Dorchester County precincts makes it a bit redder,” Cobb-Hunter said. “Based on population trends and growth patterns, the likelihood of the district changing even more is possible.”

“I will work hard to earn the support of the new voters but, at the end of the day, the decision on my continuing to serve will be up to the voters,” she said.

According to the new maps, the new District 91 has a total of 40,353 people, with 32,299 from the former District 91; 3,018 from the former House District 95; 3,008 from the former District 90 and 2,028 from the former District 93.

The new 91 district includes Livingston, Neeses, Norway and Springfield, as well as all of Barnwell and Allendale counties.

“I am pleased and I am satisfied with the district,” Hosey said.

Hosey said the initial proposals had the district going into Aiken and Lexington counties, which “was not going to be real good for me.”

He said he was able to have the maps redrawn to make Barnwell County whole again.

“I do know from the previous ten years, the people are the same in my district,” he said. “I have also extended services in Orangeburg County. I am happy with the map of District 91.”

Senate districts

On the Senate side, the remap adds some Berkeley County voters into Stephens’ District 39. Berkeley County has historically voted Republican.

The new maps changed the district's Black voting age population to about 39%. The white voting age population increased to about 50%.

Stephens noted District 39 was historically created as a minority district with a heavy Orangeburg County population.

“You talk about regression, but I didn't want to go back to where the district came from some years ago,” Stephens said. His concern is that Berkeley County has gained more power in the district and that communities of interest in Orangeburg County have been broken up.

The district, as redrawn, has lost portions of Orangeburg County including Eutawville, Santee, Vance and Elloree and the eastern portion of Calhoun County. District 36’s Sen. Kevin Johnson, D-Manning, gained those areas.

The redrawn District 39 in Orangeburg County lost about 13,267 individuals to District 36 in areas such as Elloree, Santee and Eutawville.

District 39 also lost about 5,000 individuals in Calhoun County.

District 36 also has about 56,422 people in Sumter County, and about 31,144 people in Clarendon County.

The new District 39 now has about 27,943 individuals in Orangeburg County, 12,832 in Dorchester County and 65,208 in Berkeley County.

Stephens was one of only two senators opposed to the Senate's maps. The Senate voted 41-2 to approve the maps.

One other significant change is that a Columbia district was moved to Charleston, placing Lexington Democrat Nikki Setzler and Columbia Democrat Dick Harpootlian in the same District 26.

Setzler has represented the upper portion of Calhoun County between St. Matthews and Sandy Run.

Senate District 40 remained relatively unchanged in The T&D Region. District 40 is represented by Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.

The newly drawn Senate District 40 now includes the western suburbs of the city of Orangeburg, including Pecan Way Terrace, Orangeburg Country Club and Rivelon.

The district stretches to include Cordova, Norway, Neeses, North, Wolfton, Woodford and Springfield. The district continues to include all of Bamberg County.

The district stretches to include all of Allendale County and all of Barnwell County.

The new district has gained the northern portions of Aiken County from Salley down to Mount Beulah all the way to Monetta.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.