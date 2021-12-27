T&D TOP 10 OF 2021/NO. 5 -- Federal funds help RMC through COVID problems; hospital hires new president, CEO in 2021

The Regional Medical Center faced another challenging year in 2021 as it continued to deal with the coronavirus and its impact on hospital finances. But federal funds helped.

“It was a difficult year for the hospital,” RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said.

“This (fiscal) year has continued to be challenging for the RMC for a variety of reasons. COVID is still very prevalent, so TRMC is managing that as well as really can be expected,” he said.

Even so, Richburg says RMC is focused on the future.

“We are very proud of our vision. We are certainly very proud of our strategies that are really being executed for sustainability for our beloved institution and for our beloved community and that is how we picture things at this moment,” he said.

Like many hospitals throughout the state and nation, RMC has seen its revenues fall as patients delay non-emergency care because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, employee pay, pharmacy supplies and other costs have all increased due to COVID.

The hospital and its six primary care practices ended the 2020-2021 fiscal year with $34 million less in cash due to COVID. The hospital's fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

“COVID-19 hit the hospital in many different forms, both from an inpatient census, outpatient census, outpatient revenue, the emergency department and also surgery,” President and Chief Executive Officer David M. Southerland said during an October board meeting.

“All those areas throughout the course of 2021 with COVID-19 were impacted because of a loss of volume,” he said.

According to the cash flow statement for RMC and its Edisto Regional Health Services, it had $53 million in cash and cash equivalents in September 2020. ERHS includes RMC’s six primary care practices.

At the end of September 2021, the hospital had $18.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

For 2020-2021, RMC and its six primary care practices were $8.7 million in the red.

If not for the $13.9 million in COVID relief, the hospital system would have seen a loss of $23.6 million for the year.

Operating revenues for the hospital system for the year were down about $6.2 million from budget while operating expenses for the year were about $13.2 million over budget.

During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the hospital system ended up the year $7.7 million in the red.

The challenges continued into the new fiscal year, but the hospital has received significant help from the federal government.

The hospital has received several allocations of COVID relief since the pandemic began in March 2020.

RMC received a total of $26.6 million 2020. All of this money was spent in 2020 and the first half of 2021.

Last month, the RMC received round four of COVID relief of about $7.7 million.

The funds were provided based on providers' lost revenues and expenditures between July 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The hospital did see an increase in its cash position for the month of November thanks to the $7.7 million in COVID relief.

In mid-December, the RMC received an additional $3 million of COVID relief.

In total, the RMC has received $37,401,124.70 in COVID funding since the pandemic began.

Richburg says the hospital’s board and senior leadership team are committed to meeting budget expectations.

“We have budgeted a loss for the first couple of months. The reason for that is it would allow us time to execute on our very aggressive initiatives for the institution,” he said.

The hospital’s net revenue is better than expected at this time, he said.

“Our goal is to mitigate further volume loss and to continue to evaluate each of our service lines and bring back to our beloved community those areas that will serve our patients and at the same time provide healthy and positive financial results for the institution,” he said.

Richburg said the impact of COVID has gone beyond a financial impact.

“Frankly, our team is tired. However, they continue to persevere,” he said. “The pandemic has caused fatigue with the staffing shortages and COVID variants coming to the surface.”

The senior leadership constantly strives to improve morale. Efforts have included providing treats and snacks for employees, as well as offering a food truck option.

“The food truck donated 150 meals for the first 150 employees who arrived,” Richburg said.

Richburg said the hospital is in the process of looking to provide percutaneous coronary intervention services, and expanding outpatient neurology and outpatient behavioral services.

In 2022, the hospital will “continue to focus on our growth strategies” and to “aggressively focus on our quality and reputation perception,” he said.

New CEO

RMC also welcomed Southerland as its new president and CEO in early May. Southerland is only the fourth president the hospital has had in the last half century.

Southerland has some connections to South Carolina.

He received his bachelor's degree from Clemson University. He once worked at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill as chief operating officer and senior vice president.

After Clemson, Southerland received a master’s degree in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and a master’s degree in management from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Prior to his arrival in Orangeburg, Southerland served as the area vice president and chief operating officer of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital in California.

Southerland targeted a number of goals upon his arrival in May.

During a May interview, Southerland said he would focus on re-engaging doctors, increasing the volume of patients and convincing the community to come back to the hospital after COVID.

Southerland said treating a large number of indigent patients is always a challenge.

“I think what we have to do is look at all the opportunities we have either through the insurance programs, through Medicaid, through not-for-profit agencies that can help with us,” he said in May.

Southerland also expressed his desire to focus on doctor recruitment and improving the health care outcomes as reported by organizations such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We have had some low quality scores in the past and we will work on some action plans to get those in place,” Southerland said during the spring of 2021. “That will take coordination with the medical staff. It is a big picture ... team effort where a lot of people will be involved.”

This fall, RMC once again received an F from the national hospital safety watchdog group Leapfrog.

It was the only hospital in the state to receive an F. The hospital had received a D in the spring of 2021.

Southerland blamed the grade on Leapfrog's revision of its scoring methodology.

The American Hospital Association has long been critical of the Leapfrog survey, describing it as biased, unreliable and error-filled. Leapfrog has defended its analysis and data.

Richburg said despite the challenges, Southerland and his team “are doing as well as can be expected.”

