T&D TOP 10 OF 2021/NO. 4 – ‘A vibrant downtown’: City, county invest in Orangeburg improvements

The city and county are working to ensure the continued development of Orangeburg’s downtown area.

The effort includes the creation of a new, $9.2 million library and planning for the revitalization of the Railroad Corner area.

“I think it's a good time for collaboration because we are all focused on trying to do some stuff downtown and in the overall area, too, as well as with some of your local developers,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said the recent purchase of downtown property is among the ways the city is preparing to improve the area.

The City of Orangeburg is purchasing a number of downtown properties with an eye toward rehabilitation and revitalization.

Orangeburg City Council voted on Dec. 21 to purchase five properties at a total cost of $429,400.

The city will purchase the former Thunderbird motel at 465 Orange St. behind the Dairy O. The other properties to be purchased are owned by the Braxton J. Edward Trust at 1117, 1125, 1133 and 1155 Russell St.

“We're in the process of doing a downtown master plan, and that's something we'll be rolling out to council and to the city next year for their engagement. But in terms of the actual buildings that we purchased, that's the site control so when we do go out to developers, we can have a say in terms of what type of businesses, or whether they're commercial or retail, restaurants locating downtown,” Evering said.

He continued, “We want to have a vibrant downtown in a place that not only is attractive to our current residents, but that can attract visitors as well. That's the purpose of that. We may do some upgrades to those buildings with council's permission to further attract developers, but that's all being discussed at the moment.”

Evering said the intent is to bring development to the city, particularly downtown, so individuals will no longer have a reason to say there's nothing to do, or not enough to do, in the city.

“Honestly, it is overdue. I'm not sure why it wasn't done in the past, but part of my goal and my job here is to try to help be a catalyst for that change, to work with the community. We're going to be engaging the community for public input as we move forward next year in terms of some of the downtown master plan, as well as a strategic plan for the entire city. So we'll try to position ourselves for growth,” he said.

Several public input sessions have already been held in the continuing effort to redevelop of Railroad Corner.

“Council is considering three separate development scenarios as it relates to the Railroad Corner from a mixed-use perspective: commercial, retail and residential. With the last meeting that we had with DFI, they suggested council to go with Scenario B. That's kind of a mixed-use plan that will still preserve historical buildings where possible, such as the State Theater," he said. DFI is the University of North Carolina Development Finance Initiative, which is the consultant group the city is working with on the project.

North Carolina-based Perkins & Will is the architect for the project.

Evering said, “The city's still looking for additional acquisition that might expand upon those scenarios and those plans. We have an architect in place and have engaged the community, as well as Claflin and South Carolina State.

“We certainly want student input as well. We foresee them being a big part of the success of this project.”

He said, “Once we've gotten all the input and the architect begins to put ideas and drawings into place, then we'll go out to the market and get a developer to come in and basically bring the community's ideas to fruition.”

Evering said a pedestrian bridge is also part of the plans.

“A pedestrian overpass is certainly a significant part of the project. We've been in discussions with Claflin and South Carolina State in regards to that, and also with Norfolk Southern Railroad. They will prefer to actually have an overpass rather than the at-grade crossing,” he said.

The city administrator continued, “The city just received a $350,000 grant to do a study in regard to what a pedestrian overpass would look like and what the engineering requirements would be, and also to just look at the traffic patterns around Railroad Corner and Boulevard (Street) in particular, whether or not it might be feasible to make that a one-way street. There's no plan to do so at the moment. It's just a study."

Evering said the bridge would serve as a safe connector between university students, for example, and downtown.

“Safety is of the utmost importance. So we would definitely prefer to have an overpass at the moment. If done well, which I know it will be, it would just be a nice connector, almost a connection from our history to our future. This is a very much a project not just for our students, but the entire city. I want people to understand that,” he said.

Young said the county has, “several projects what we'll be working with Claflin and South Carolina State to help do some additional things downtown. Then, we're also working with the City of Orangeburg as they move forward with the Boulevard (Street) development.”

The county administrator said the new library and conference center was built to help kick-start the Boulevard Street development and “also have a tie-in with the development that's coming forward downtown.”

Young said, “I think the citizens right now are really about to witness something amazing because (Claflin University President) Dr. (Dwaun) Warmack and (S.C. State Interim President) Col. (Alexander) Conyers both have a firm vision in doing some stuff downtown with development, along with myself and working with the city as well.”

The county administrator said The Moore Group and other local developers have also been “pushing the gas to get some things done,” including with building upgrades.

“You're starting to see different venues come alive and grants function behind the scenes on the (All-Star) bowling alley. So we're in the process of making a lot of that stuff happen and making things change,” Young said.

Several people from as far as away as Charleston have already been through the new library, located at 1645 Russell St.

“I think it's been well-received. The conference center is religiously being booked. The meeting room for the community has been a big hit. I know we had a Rotary meeting there, and then several community groups have had meetings. It's been used for training. The children's areas of the library have also been well-received and used,” Young said.

He continued, “We've had senior bingo. We also have an art class that's being put on by a certified art teacher that allows homeschoolers to get credit for art by coming to the library. We have a family that comes from Charleston just to take advantage of that. So there's a lot of advantages to having that new facility. We're really putting it to use.”

Young said Orangeburg County Council has worked creatively to make amenities such as the new library and conference center a reality.

“If you can see the growth in the (U.S. Highway) 301, the (U.S. Highway) 601 area and even the North Road, you know that a lot of the decisions the county council are making are pretty much pushing the county in the right direction,” he said.

An art studio, computer lab, meeting rooms, outdoor amphitheater and walking track are among the amenities included the new library, located in the heart of downtown Orangeburg.

OCL Circulation Supervisor Amy Ridgeway is also happy with the facility, noting the library has seen a lot of individuals applying for library cards, including those from as far away as Summerville, Summerton and Lexington.

“That's definitely a positive thing. We hear nothing but positive things about the space and how beautiful and inviting it is. People come in here and just sit down and read. We've been seeing State and Claflin students coming up here to use the Wi-Fi and just sit and study,” she said.

OCL Director Anna Zacherl said, “We checked out just over 500 books the day we cut the ribbon and since that day, we have welcomed just under 500 new library cardholders."

Ridgeway said the meeting room space is being used all the time.

“People are so excited to have that space to come here. We've had somebody come here to do yoga classes. The Rotary Club has used it. We've had so many different groups. We've had sororities come in and use it. It's just a really positive thing,” she said. “The whole place is my favorite space, but that children's area is just phenomenal. When the kids come in here, they just love it.”

Zacherl said she is also pleased with the library's usage since it opened in October.

“People mostly comment on the size of the new library and how inspired they feel just by walking inside. They think it’s beautiful and love the use of color and light,” she said.

Zacherl continued, “I’m most proud of the commitments that had to be made to create this facility. I’m proud of the way Orangeburg County leadership is prioritizing public education through the avenues they can most positively affect, like their own library system.

“Libraries are the foundations of our communities, essential to their functioning, enrichment and sustainability.”

“Of course, I’m proud of my team members in all our locations for showing up in such genuine and steadfast ways. Their day-to-day service is the reason our connection to the community is so secure,” she said.

