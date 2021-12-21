T&D TOP 10 OF 2021/No. 10 -- Bamberg County school districts prep for consolidation

Bamberg School Districts 1 and 2 are sharing key personnel as they move toward consolidation to become Bamberg County School District.

The targeted school year for consolidation is 2022-23.

Bamberg County's two school boards named a single superintendent and deputy superintendent to lead the two districts as they prepare for consolidation during a joint meeting of the boards at the Bamberg School District 2 administrative office on May 3.

Dottie Brown was named superintendent of Bamberg-Ehrhardt School District 1 and Denmark-Olar School District 2.

Dr. Deonia Simmons was named the deputy superintendent of both school districts.

Brown and Simmons assumed their new positions on July 1.

Brown served as the interim superintendent for District 1, and Simmons had served as the interim superintendent for District 2.

The boards also unanimously named Devon Furr as director of finance for the two school districts and Ricky Padgett as director of technology for the districts.

During the meeting, the trustees said in a statement that both districts have been preparing for consolidation with the intention of reducing the decline in student population and “creating opportunities for academic success” for every student in the county.

Brown said in an email on Dec. 14 that the path is already being laid toward that goal.

“To date, Bamberg Districts 1 and 2 have begun sharing key district office personnel such as finance, technology, superintendent and assistant superintendent, and federal programs. We have also begun the work of aligning curricula and textbook choices across the two districts,” she said.

She continued, “Once the consolidated board is seated -- and we hope that will be early in the new year -- we will be able to move forward with the nuts and bolts of consolidation.”

She said a new website domain and new district logo -- and finalizing the merger of pupil data, finance systems and other technology platforms -- are among the things that will have to be worked on.

“Additionally, we will begin work immediately on new board policies and school procedures,” Brown said.

Expanding educational services is among the things she is most excited about with consolidation.

“I’m most excited about now being able to expand educational services, curricula and career program opportunities to all students in both districts. I’m excited to bring staff and students and community together!” she said.

She is least looking forward to what may be some of the toughest elements of consolidation, including the restructuring of personnel.

“The parts that may be most challenging will be restructuring personnel and salary schedules, along with financial and pupil accounting database systems. But I have no doubt in our ability to tackle these challenges,” Brown said.

There are other details that she said will decided at a later date, including whether a new centralized district office will be built.

“That is something that will be decided by a new consolidated board,” Brown said.

BSD2 Chairperson Beverly Bonaparte said she is most looking forward to students “having more options for a quality education from a countywide district.”

“The transition has gone well. The administration and staff are working well to make consolidation work. I look forward to our county coming together to support our children,” Bonaparte said.

BSD1 Chairperson Janeth Walker said, “I am looking forward to our administration team and faculty members demonstrating to our community and others their commitment to developing our students.”

Walker said the transition has gone fine.

“It is impressive to see educators from different districts come together to work on common matters. This is another opportunity for Bamberg County schools to come together and work on something that will define us as a community,” she said.

Walker continued, “Education is important and working together as a community on education or other community-wide matters define successful communities. I believe our community will rise to the challenge.”

