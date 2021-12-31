T&D TOP 10 OF 2021/NO. 1: COVID continues to wreak havoc on life

Coronavirus: Part II

Like a bad sequel, COVID-19 continued to wreak havoc in 2021 as the virus spread throughout every segment of society.

The result: workforce shortages, supply-chain and logistical issues, inflation, contested vaccine and mask mandates, rising agricultural input costs and, yes, new virus variants.

When something went awry in 2021, one could be pretty sure COVID was lurking underneath as the root cause.

Workforce shortages/jobs

"We're hiring" and "Now hiring" signs dotted the Orangeburg landscape for much of 2021.

Yard signs, marquee signs and billboards let all know that jobs and opportunities are available.

By all appearances, it seemed everyone was looking for workers in 2021 -- workers that in many cases were becoming harder and harder to find.

The cause of the workforce shortage -- whether it be fears of the coronavirus or extra federal unemployment benefits -- has not been specifically diagnosed.

Some local business owners and managers say they believe government benefits could be one reason for the hesitancy of some to return to the workforce.

At one point in the spring, Orangeburg County had about 1,400 job openings, Bamberg County 131 and Calhoun County 53.

Job opportunities continued through the fall.

In the middle of November, Orangeburg County had 2,500 job openings, according to South Carolina Works Online Services.

Calhoun County had 140 job openings and Bamberg County had about 238, according to the SCWOS website.

Shortages were felt in the restaurant sector by businesses such as Orangeburg's Chestnut Grill.

The restaurant had over 30 people on the payroll but was short on a few positions such as one or two skilled cooks.

Job shortages required employees that were available to work longer hours.

With concerns that federal benefits were making it more lucrative for individuals to stay at home than to work, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ended the federal unemployment benefits for state residents in June. Governors in other states did the same.

The Orangeburg County YMCA was also dealing with staff issues, with the YMCA in need of lifeguards.

Due to the shortage, the Orangeburg Aquatic and Santee Water parks had to change hours and days of operation.

The reason for the lifeguard shortage was certifications are valid for two years. Due to COVID, no lifeguards were certified in 2020 and returning guards from 2019 had expired certifications.

Typically about half of the lifeguard staff returns from the previous year.

To deal with the shortage, the YMCA increased its marketing efforts for hiring, offered lifeguard certification classes at reduced rates and increased the starting salary for guards. It is also looking into some type of incentive for working all summer.

At Orangeburg's Planet Fitness, company officials found that individuals would apply and have interviews scheduled but would not show up.

PF officials believe changing career paths as a result of COVID and individuals opting to find positions away from the front-line risks have had an impact.

Shortages also prompted companies to become more creative by offering higher pay or sign-on bonuses for employment.

In some cases, retailers such as Lowe's had more people than they needed in order to ensure an adequate number of employees due to COVID-related absences.

Supply-chain issues also impacted retailers, specifically during the traditional holiday shopping season.

"We can't get anything," Russell Street Fifth Avenue Manager Chris Amash said while getting ready for Black Friday. "Everything is stuck in the ports."

Amash said supply issues are impacting all of the store's products.

"It probably won't change even next year," he said. "It will be a huge problem. Whatever we sell, we can't replace. That is the major thing."

Amash also said the cost of goods has skyrocketed.

"Shipping went up, the prices of goods went up," Amash said. "It has been tough, man."

At the Regional Medical Center, a nursing shortage prompted the hospital to implement a temporary compensation program.

The program paid registered nurses about $70 an hour for a 13-week period.

The nursing shortage has been felt in the hospital's emergency department, progressive care unit, intensive care unit and critical care unit.

The nursing shortages occurred due to the lack of available travel nurses and nurses leaving hospitals to take travel assignments.

"Staffing is and will continue to be a key priority for hospital leaders," RMC Board Chair Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said, adding that the hospital's compensation program has "been successful to date. The goal is to transition the temporary staff to permanent staff at the end of their assignment."

Richburg said the success of the program has caught the attention of the South Carolina Hospital Association and the RMC is seen as a model for handling staffing shortages.

Workforce challenges have also impacted manufacturing.

Husqvarna, Orangeburg's largest manufacturer, has had challenges in recruiting new employees. Company officials cited the economy and the fact that Husqvarna tends to pull from "the same pool of people" as other local industries.

The company was aggressively seeking workers through an incentive program, working with the SC Works program, holding job fairs as well as working with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for specialty laborers like welders and maintenance.

In addition to Husqvarna, other companies having difficulty finding workers include Quality Model, HT Hackney and Okonite.

Workforce shortages are expected to continue in 2022.

"We are going to be putting in a full-court press on workforce development," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said.

Robinson said costs associated with the supply chain have made building more expensive, with steel, piping and concrete more costly. Lead times are out as far as 16 weeks.

Robinson said despite the challenges Orangeburg County has been well prepared thanks the vision and leadership of Orangeburg County Council to place infrastructure in place to be successful. He said the county also offers a lower cost of operations and a high-quality workforce.

He says he is optimistic about 2022 if "inflation is kept in check and supply-chain issues are resolved."

Masks and vaccines

The first case of the coronavirus reported in The T&D Region was in Calhoun County on March 17, 2020.

The first two coronavirus cases reported in Orangeburg County were March 20, 2020.

The cases continued into 2021 with the addition of new variants -- notably the Delta variant and the Omicron. The new variants and rising cases continued to prompt local governments to maintain mask mandates and strongly encourage vaccines.

Orangeburg County has required people to wear masks in county government buildings and vehicles and have allowed businesses to implement their own mask rules. County officials have cited the increase of cases and the new variants as the reasons for the mask mandates.

The county extended the mask mandate for another 60 days at its Dec. 20 meeting.

The City of Orangeburg has mandated individuals wear masks in retail establishments and restaurants.

The ordinance also requires masks to be worn during large gatherings in the city such as festivals and parades. The rules will be in place through Feb. 16.

Local government bodies such as Orangeburg County Council, Orangeburg City Council, Calhoun County Council, Bamberg County Council and the Orangeburg County School District all continued to livestream and record their meetings in an attempt to keep public in-person gatherings at a minimum.

In some cases emergency ordinances have been passed to allow government bodies to continue to conduct electronic meetings.

Though COVID cases and the percentage continued to fluctuate up and down throughout the year, various entities had differing requirements for vaccine receipt.

The school district provided employees a $200 incentive to become fully vaccinated.

In light of mask usage of about 95% and increasing vaccination rates, the district decided to not to mandate masks be worn in school buildings.

The school district has mandated face coverings on school buses and in health care areas of school facilities. Face coverings are also required for any visitors.

The school districts have maintained in-person learning through most of the year and have implemented several COVID protocols for isolation and quarantine methods.

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees unanimously voted in November to require all their employees to be vaccinated based on the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' requirement that health care facilities with over 100 employees have a policy in place ensuring that eligible staff be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.

Failure to comply with the requirement would have placed the hospital's Medicare funding in jeopardy. RMC receives about 72% of its revenue from the federal government.

The hospital put its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold following a federal judge’s decision in Louisiana. The judge put a preliminary injunction against the mandate saying such a mandate needs to come from the legislative branch and not the executive branch.

The ruling was overturned Dec. 17 but a U.S. Appeals Court for the Sixth Circuit ruling reinstated the mandate. The vaccine mandate was immediately appealed and will likely go before the United States Supreme Court for a final decision.

RMC was planning to hold off on mandating employees receive the vaccine until a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling could come in January.

The hospital continues to provide vaccines for employees who want to become vaccinated.

RMC currently employs about 1,300. About 900 are estimated to be fully vaccinated. Employees are required to wear masks.

Agriculture

Mother Nature is often considered one of the most significant hurdles for farmers who are at the mercy of the weather year in and year out.

But the coronavirus and its ripple effect have brought with them an entirely new set of up-to-now-unforeseen hurdles for the farmer.

It started in 2020 and continued into 2021. There are already growing concerns about the impact into 2022.

Orangeburg County beef cattle producer Buddy Felder summed up the issue well.

"Everything in the world is because of the supply issues with COVID," Felder said in October. "Social distancing in the packing houses and cutting back production by one third. That gives us about $1.20 farm prices and high beef prices in the store."

"We have had tremendous issues getting parts and supplies," Providence farmer Dean Hutto of Hutto Brothers Partnership said during harvest. "When you can actually find someone that has parts you need, getting them shipped has been a struggle."

"Next year's (2022) input prices look to be up as much as 150% due to supply-chain issues," Hutto said.

They were already high this year.

In 2020, Roundup was about $12 a gallon. This year it is $40 a gallon and upward of $50 a gallon.

Fuel costs have jumped between 30 to 50% in the past month alone.

Input costs pretty much ate up any profits farmers were looking to make.

Farmers also dealt with labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions.

Truck driver shortages have negatively impacted farms by delaying repairs or arrival of inputs. It limited and increased the cost of moving farm products.

Where many other industries were completely shut down in 2020 and early 2021, agriculture kept moving but with some delays in processing due to plant facilities being shut down or processing capacity that was reduced by COVID-infected employees in these facilities.

Orangeburg County poultry farmers in 2021 had challenges getting feed for chickens.

Shortage of truck drivers has delayed feed. Due to driver shortages some farmers were receiving feed shipments from from West Virginia and as far away as Minnesota.

COVID and issues overseas have kept poultry prices steady or on the increase. They are particularly high at the wholesale cuts and consumer levels of the supply chain.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.