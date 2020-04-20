T&D to provide marketing help; parent company announces grant program
T&D to provide marketing help; parent company announces grant program

Local Marketing Grant

Local Marketing Grant webite

 Gene Crider

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Times and Democrat, announced Monday that the company has launched a local marketing grant program offering matching marketing funds to businesses impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. 

“For 130 years, our company has partnered with local businesses to deliver their message to the people they serve, both in times of great prosperity and in times of great challenge,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising.

“While COVID-19 has created obvious difficulties for all of us, the ability of businesses to market to their customers remains essential to their sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program,” Farris said.

Lee Vice President of Local Advertising Joe Battistoni said the program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by COVID-19 and will provide matching advertising credits for use in Lee print and digital publications.

“While our company’s scale is national, our primary focus has been and always will be on our local business communities in the markets we serve,” Battistoni said. “Our initial, more targeted efforts to support local businesses during these challenging times have been very well received.

“Through this local grant program, we are making a much broader portfolio of marketing products available, which allows us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.”

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 of matching advertising credits each month, Battistoni added, and will be awarded in April, May and June.

Apply online at https://thetandd.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html.

Cathy Hughes

Hughes

A note from T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Orangeburg, S.C., serving the Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg county communities, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program.

This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Since our inception, The Times and Democrat has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver their messages to customers in both times of prosperity and in times of great challenge.

While the COVID-19 virus has created change and difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery.

Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.

This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and will provide matching advertising grants for use in The Times and Democrat print and digital publications and services. This builds upon our existing commitment to our local business community through such successful initiatives as our Buy Local gift card program and our programs to highlight local restaurants offering carry-out and delivery.

Through our Local Marketing Grant program, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products. This program will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 each month, and will be awarded in April, May and June. Apply online at https://thetandd.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html.

As a trusted source of news and information for the communities that we serve, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in both page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at TheTandD.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day.

During these uncertain times, we believe all of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic stronger and more united to tackle the challenges that lie ahead. We ask that you join us in supporting our local business community in the weeks and months to follow.

