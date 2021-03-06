 Skip to main content
T&D series honors whose who served country
T&D series honors whose who served country

Stories of Honor logo 2021

They are ordinary men and women who happen to be American heroes. They are our family members, friends and neighbors.

Their powerful stories of courage, sacrifice, allegiance, heroism and determination command our respect and gratitude. They inspire us not only through their commitment to service but through their ongoing commitment to serving others back home.

Help us honor these local heroes who have served or are currently serving at home and abroad by nominating them for The T&D’s Stories of Honor program.

STORIES OF HONOR 2020: The Times and Democrat highlights the service of our local Veterans

The Stories of Honor program is accepting nominations through April 30 of local veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. Nominees must be living in or have been from Orangeburg, Bamberg or Calhoun counties.

Select stories will be featured weekly in The T&D and at TheTandD.com from April 25 through July 11.

The series will be followed up with a commemorative special section on Sunday, July 18, and a virtual event honoring all featured veterans following the conclusion of the Stories of Honor series.

Nominations can be submitted online at thetandd.com/contests or by mail to: T&D Stories of Honor, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Please include your name, email address, daytime phone number, the nominee’s name, branch of service and dates of service. Also, please share the nominee’s story in at least 200 words.

Title sponsors for Stories of Honor are Orangeburg County and Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors for partnering with us on this special project,” T&D Marketing Director Carla Hall said. “This is the third year for this project and we have received some of the most powerful and heartwarming stories about our local veterans. We expect nothing less this year!”

